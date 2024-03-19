3D Artist

Умею работать по пайплайну производства Game-Ready моделей. Работаю в Blender, Substance Painer, Marmoset, Photoshop (начальные навыки для пост обработки). Умею делать low, highpoly, UV, bake, текстурировать. Быстро обучаюсь и стараюсь не стоять на месте и изучать новый инструментарий.

I know how to work on the production pipeline of Game-Ready models. I work in Blender, Substance Painer, Marmoset, Photoshop (beginner skills for post-processing). I can do low, high poly, UV, bake, texture. I learn quickly and try not to stand still and learn new tools.

Ссылка на портфолио: https://www.artstation.com/user-3154371