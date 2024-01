Переводчик русско-английского языка; работа в сроки; перевод текстов, документов любой сложности; пунктуальность и качество работы обеспеченно.

Address for correspondence :

Ul. Plocka 33

01-231 Warsaw, Poland

EDUCATION

Level of studies: Bachelor of Arts in Poland (BA in English language),

Department: Business and International relations

Faculty: Management

Specialization: Marketing and Sales

Exchange program in Howest University (Belgium)

Level of studies: Bachelor of Arts (BA in English language),

Faculty: International Business Management (IBM)

LANGUAGES

English - C1 level, Advanced, very good oral and written communication skills

Russian - - native language, excellent oral and written communication skills

WORK EXPERIENCE

Interpreter in Language school "FROG";

Tutor for children and adults;

Skype Tutor for children and adults;

Total: 4 years