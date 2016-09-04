MariyaMukhina

Personal characteristic:
Have good analytical skills, can get the job done, can set and achieve goals. I am responsible, hardworking person with good communication skills. I have extensive computer skills, I am a good time manager
Education
1999- 2004: UA Dnepropetrovsk National University, Specialisation: Applied Economics/Economic Cybernetics
1996-1999: UA Dnipropetrovsk Lyceum of Information technologies
Work experience:
January 2005 - December 2012
Senior specialist on coordination with international audit, Head-Office of PJSC PrivatBank (Finance & risks department/Department on cooperation with international financial organizations)
December 2012 - Principal auditor on cooperation with international audit, Head-Office of PJSC PrivatBank (Internal audit department)
Responsibilities :
• Working with statements according to IFRS
• Working with international auditors requests (PricewaterhouseCoopers), Yields` analysing (Interest Income and Expense analysis); analysing of Credit and Deposit portfolios; confirmation letters preparing (confirmation of banks` and clients` balances)
• Supervising of audit according to IFRS process in PrivatBank`s Cyprus branch
• Preparing information for international rating agencies (Fitch, Moody`s); collecting and preparing information for due diligence
• Collecting information and preparing Bank`s answers (including translation into English) for participation in The Banker nominations (Bank of the Year, Financial Inclusion Awards, TOP1000);
• Press-releases translating into English for english version of Bank`s site
• Preparing information according to financial statements (NBU(National Bank of Ukraine)/IFRS) for presentation of Bank to investors
• Yields` analysing (Interest Income and Expense analysis) for NBU(National Bank of Ukraine)
April 2004-December 2004 economist of foreign exchange department, Kirovskoye branch, PJSC PrivatBank
Responsibilities: Providing foreign exchange services for corporate clients (working with export and import contracts), foreign exchange control
Language skills:
English - fluent
Russian – fluent
Ukranian – native
Computer skills:
MS Office's competent user (Word, Excel, Access, PowerPoint), ACL (working with large-size databases), programming skill of Turbo Pascal, VBA
Internet