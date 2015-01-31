Mavricks710

CAD Designer , production , Quality engineer

I am an engineer and 3D designer, open to new and innovative ideas. Bringing together the value of knowledge, the complexity of technology and the rarity of imagination to shape them into useful and unique designs are always a must. Can work 8 hours a day and 7 days a week for clients I've got good experience in Mechanical Management , Automotive production , CAD design, Production and quality support , ISO9001 - OHSAS18001 , Lean Manufacturing , and Technical support for production line for Automotive for buses and passenger cars

furniture design and translation from english and russian to arabic