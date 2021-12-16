Frontend:
- HTML/CSS
- JavaScript (ES6+)
- SCSS
- Pug
- Git
- BEM (CSS)
- Figma/Psd
- VSCode
- Pixel Perfect
- Gulp/Webpack
HTML/CSS:
- https://mrleon777.github.io/smart-house/
- https://mrleon777.github.io/probok-net__web/
- https://mrleon777.github.io/beauty-website/
- https://mrleon777.github.io/UberEats/
- https://mrleon777.github.io/diplom/ (стеганография)
- https://mrleon777.github.io/js_hangman/ (игра виселица)
- https://mrleon777.github.io/js_weatherAPI/ (погода)
- https://mrleon777.github.io/volga-volga_test/ (React/Redux/Typescript/Styled)
Действие аккаунта приостановлено!