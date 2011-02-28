Software Engineer with 1 year experience in mobile application development

Computer engineer

Work Experience

September 2010 - march 2011 Developer trainee

Organization: Department of Information Resources,

Yaroslav-the-Wise Novgorod State University

Location: Velikiy Novgorod, Russia

Website: http://www.novsu.ru/

Responsibilities:

- Development of a browser synchronizer

- Development of add-ons for Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome

July-August 2010 Developer trainee

Organization: Hightech Payment Systems (HPS)

Location: Casablanca, Morocco

Website: http://www.hps-worldwide.com/

Responsibilities:

- Development of a multimedia data capture application for smartphones

- Development of a multi-format 1D/2D barcode image processing application

Education

2006 - 2011 Computer Engineering and Automated Systems

Institute of Electronic and Information Systems, Yaroslav-the-Wise Novgorod State University, Russia

2005 – 2006 Preparatory COURSE for learning Russian language

Preparatory Faculty for Foreign Students, Yaroslav-the-Wise Novgorod State University, Russia

2004 - 2005 Baccalauréat in Experimentale sciences

High School El Manal Casablanca, Morocco

Key Skills

• Java SE 6, Swing, Network Programming, JDBC

• Java EE 6, JPA, EJB, Servlet ,JSP, Web Services, JAXB

• .NET, C#, C++/CLI

• Java ME, Android

• SQL, PL SQL, Transact SQL, Oracle 10g, MS SQL, PostgreSQL

• Design Patterns, OOAD (Object-oriented analysis and design)

• UML Modeling

• Cisco CCNA (Cisco Certified Network Associate)

Additional information

Languages

• English : fluent

• French : fluent

• Russian : fluent

• Arabic : mother tongue

Interests and activities

Sports

• Martial arts

• Football

Interests

• Computers

• Literature

• History