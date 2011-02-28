Computer engineer
Work Experience
September 2010 - march 2011 Developer trainee
Organization: Department of Information Resources,
Yaroslav-the-Wise Novgorod State University
Location: Velikiy Novgorod, Russia
Website: http://www.novsu.ru/
Responsibilities:
- Development of a browser synchronizer
- Development of add-ons for Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome
July-August 2010 Developer trainee
Organization: Hightech Payment Systems (HPS)
Location: Casablanca, Morocco
Website: http://www.hps-worldwide.com/
Responsibilities:
- Development of a multimedia data capture application for smartphones
- Development of a multi-format 1D/2D barcode image processing application
Education
2006 - 2011 Computer Engineering and Automated Systems
Institute of Electronic and Information Systems, Yaroslav-the-Wise Novgorod State University, Russia
2005 – 2006 Preparatory COURSE for learning Russian language
Preparatory Faculty for Foreign Students, Yaroslav-the-Wise Novgorod State University, Russia
2004 - 2005 Baccalauréat in Experimentale sciences
High School El Manal Casablanca, Morocco
Key Skills
• Java SE 6, Swing, Network Programming, JDBC
• Java EE 6, JPA, EJB, Servlet ,JSP, Web Services, JAXB
• .NET, C#, C++/CLI
• Java ME, Android
• SQL, PL SQL, Transact SQL, Oracle 10g, MS SQL, PostgreSQL
• Design Patterns, OOAD (Object-oriented analysis and design)
• UML Modeling
• Cisco CCNA (Cisco Certified Network Associate)
Additional information
Languages
• English : fluent
• French : fluent
• Russian : fluent
• Arabic : mother tongue
Interests and activities
Sports
• Martial arts
• Football
Interests
• Computers
• Literature
• History