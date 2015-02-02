Meherremoff

Maharramov Shamkhal
Position — Full Stack Developer
E-mail — [email protected]
Nationality — Azerbaijani
Marital status — Married
City — Baku
Experience
Full Stack Developer
The State Treasury Agency of Azerbaijan
02.02.2015 - Present
Developed and leading the implementation of the Government Official Documentations Exchange and Circulation Software.
Met the objective of creating a server based software to secure the capacity to exchange official documents in a timely and efficient manner, to improve the whole circulation of - and access to - official information.
API Developer
Lsim LTD - Official partner of leading mobile operator in the country, Azercell
2012 - 2015
Design, develop and deliver the API system that supports new features in a lean agile environment.
Working closely with the product owner, product manager, QA team, and select end users
Assisting in architecting and supporting infrastructure on which we’ll run our API Assisting in API integration with third party service providers
Taking ownership of features from backlog through deployment
Web Developer/ Web based Game Developer
Freelance
2008 - 2012
Developing designs and/or initial concept designs for games including game play;
Generating game scripts and storyboards;
Quality testing games in a systematic and thorough way to find problems or bugs and recording precisely where the problem was discovered;
Solving complex technical problems that occur within the game's production;
Understanding complex written information, ideas and instructions
Education
Higher education — Azerbaijan State University of Economics
Field of Study — International Relations and Affairs
Languages
Russian — Professional working proficiency
English — Professional working proficiency
Azerbaijani — Native
Skills
Back-end — PHP (OOP + MVC), C#, ASP.net
Front-end — JavaScript, HTML (5), CSS (3), jQuery/Jquery UI, Ajax
SUBD — MySQL, MSSQL, MS-Access, T-SQL
FTP, SSH — FileZilla, SmartFTP, PuTTY
Server side — Linux / Unix, Apache + nginx
Extensions etc. — GD, ffmpeg, Imagick, cURL, Mod_Rewrite, APC/APCu Opcode Cache etc.
Latest courses and trainings — Java, Java - WEB, Oracle, Pl/SQL
About me
— I'm able to learn and grasp new technologies eagerly and related programming easily.
— Can examine someone else who wrote the code, eliminate errors, and also able to make modifications.
— Take special pleasure in writing secure and heavy algorithm codes, as well as a large volume of code making optimized minimal and faster.
— Manage heavy SQL queries to make better and faster. Have the ability to work with several projects simultaneously.
— Responsible,resourceful, fair, self-confident, hard-working andsociable. The most important nuance in my life, is that the work I have ever seen approaching in good faith.