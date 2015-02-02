Meherremoff

Full Stack Developer - 8 years' experience

Maharramov Shamkhal

Position — Full Stack Developer

E-mail — [email protected]

Nationality — Azerbaijani

Marital status — Married

City — Baku

Experience

Full Stack Developer

The State Treasury Agency of Azerbaijan

02.02.2015 - Present

Developed and leading the implementation of the Government Official Documentations Exchange and Circulation Software.

Met the objective of creating a server based software to secure the capacity to exchange official documents in a timely and efficient manner, to improve the whole circulation of - and access to - official information.

API Developer

Lsim LTD - Official partner of leading mobile operator in the country, Azercell

2012 - 2015

Design, develop and deliver the API system that supports new features in a lean agile environment.

Working closely with the product owner, product manager, QA team, and select end users

Assisting in architecting and supporting infrastructure on which we’ll run our API Assisting in API integration with third party service providers

Taking ownership of features from backlog through deployment

Web Developer/ Web based Game Developer

Freelance

2008 - 2012

Developing designs and/or initial concept designs for games including game play;

Generating game scripts and storyboards;

Quality testing games in a systematic and thorough way to find problems or bugs and recording precisely where the problem was discovered;

Solving complex technical problems that occur within the game's production;

Understanding complex written information, ideas and instructions

Education

Higher education — Azerbaijan State University of Economics

Field of Study — International Relations and Affairs

Languages

Russian — Professional working proficiency

English — Professional working proficiency

Azerbaijani — Native

Skills

Back-end — PHP (OOP + MVC), C#, ASP.net

Front-end — JavaScript, HTML (5), CSS (3), jQuery/Jquery UI, Ajax

SUBD — MySQL, MSSQL, MS-Access, T-SQL

FTP, SSH — FileZilla, SmartFTP, PuTTY

Server side — Linux / Unix, Apache + nginx

Extensions etc. — GD, ffmpeg, Imagick, cURL, Mod_Rewrite, APC/APCu Opcode Cache etc.

Latest courses and trainings — Java, Java - WEB, Oracle, Pl/SQL

About me

— I'm able to learn and grasp new technologies eagerly and related programming easily.

— Can examine someone else who wrote the code, eliminate errors, and also able to make modifications.

— Take special pleasure in writing secure and heavy algorithm codes, as well as a large volume of code making optimized minimal and faster.

— Manage heavy SQL queries to make better and faster. Have the ability to work with several projects simultaneously.

— Responsible,resourceful, fair, self-confident, hard-working andsociable. The most important nuance in my life, is that the work I have ever seen approaching in good faith.