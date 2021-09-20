Mensnorsevikingj

Mens Norse Viking Jewelry For Sale

Our Viking Jewelry, viking necklaces, and viking rings are forged and hand-finished from a great variety of materials, including steel, pewter, silver, and gold. All of our products are stamped with their metal content and all can be verified in their metal content by jewelers and other professionals in the industry. Some may include precious stone, semi-precious stones, glass beads, amber, or resin. Here at Viking Warrior, we take pride in the quality of our products and do our best to create viking jewelry which can last a lifetime… or longer. We do offer custom works on request and at certain times of the year do offer actual historical, excavated viking jewelry artifacts.