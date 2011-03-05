Administrator,Service engineer

Good knowledge in GSM,UMTS

Work experience with Cisco, Summit and Alpine, Juniper.

Base knowledge of Telecommunication protocols such as MAP, INAP, SS7 etc.

Used interfaces and protocols: ATM, SS7, TCP/IP, HTTP, LDAP, FTP, SFTP, SSH, TELNET.

Used skills: shell/html scripting, database management, OS/DB monitoring, SS7/IP configuration and monitoring.

Computer Skills

Operating Systems

Ms-Dos,Windows 95,98,2000,XP,Vista,7Linux RedHat,Sun Solaris,etc.

Programming Languages

Pascal,SHELL, HTML, XML,C++

Development tools

Norton Commander.Midnight Commander,Total Commander,VI,

Adobe Dreamweaver,Adobe Photoshop,Ms Office 2000,XP, 2007,Internet (Opera,Internet Explorer,Google Chrom,Mozilla Firefox,Outlook ,Mail,Lotus Notes),IpTools and more other tools under Linux and Windows Systems.

Specific programmes

NI Lab VIEW,Multisim,El Workbench,Win FIOL.

Telecommunications

GSM,WCDMA(3G),Intelligent network, Core Network,HP-HLR,Cisco Systems.

Чувство ответственности, желание приобретать новые знания, умение работать в условиях стресса и жестких условиях, умение работать с конфиденциальной информацией, умение общаться и хороший работник команды.