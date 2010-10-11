Years of Experience: 6
Skills :
Java:
• J2EE: Facelets, JSF, JSP, JSTL, Servlets, JNDI, RMI, StAX, Web-Services, JAXB, JMX (theory), EJB (theory), Portlets (theory)
• J2SE: Core, JDBC, JNI, some experience with Swing
• J2ME: concepts
Libraries:
• Hibernate, MyFaces, POI, Struts, Tiles, JavaMail, JFree Chart, Jasper Report, JCaptcha, Expresso, Apache Commons, Ajax4JSF, AjaxsizeAnywhere, Apache Axis, SLF4J, Logback, Log4J, JSON-Lib, Cron4J, JUnit, Spring (theory), some experience with ADF/Trinidad, FOP, IceFaces
The experience of writing multithreaded and 24*7 applications.
Knowledge of design patterns.
BrainBench test: http://www.brainbench.com/transcript.jsp?pid=6210116
C++ (concepts), Visual Basic
Web-servers/servlet-containers:
• Apache Tomcat
• JRun
Database:
• MS SQL Server
• MySQL
• Oracle
• PostgreSQL
• HSQL DB, JavaDB
Additional skills: XML, XSL (XSLT, XPath), XSD, HTML, CSS, JavaScript
Developer Tools: IntelliJIDEA, Oracle JDeveloper, Microsoft Visual Studio.
VCS: SVN, MSS
Build tools: Maven (+ Nexus), Ant
Russian - native
English – technical, spoken (correspondence reading/writing)