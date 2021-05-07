Mr_Mitternacht

Дизайн бысто и качественно

HARD SKILLS:• Principles of visual design.• The basics composition.• Rules for working with fonts.• Color combination methods.• Modern trends in design.• Design processes, levels of work on the project.• Conducting ux research.• Design UI.• User Experience (UX) Design.• Create prototyping projects.• Building the project's information architecture.• Adaptive design.• Psychology of user behavior.INSTRUMENTS:• Figma.• Adobe Photoshop.• Adobe illustrator.• Corel DRAW.FUTYRE PIANS:• HTML & CSS. • After Effects.• Deepen your knowledge of English.