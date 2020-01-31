MykolaKolomoyets

Web-designer, front-end web-developer, polygraphy-designer,

Hello, my name is Mykola.

I am 18 and I am a student of Lviv Polytechnik National University. My specialization is called "Publishing and Printing". Our occupation is making web-sites design, markup, preparing printed products to printing (prepress processes). I want to develop in this sphere and I have my Instagram account, where I publish my artworks (web-sites, posters, animations(3D), logos, products identity).

Also I am communicative, with positive, analytical thinking, responsible, ready to help fast, with high quality and comfortable prices, have individual approach.