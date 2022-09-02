Hi there , I am a graphic designer with 2 years of experience Here you can see my works : https://www.behance.net/nareksimonyan I am proficient in
Hi there ,
I am a graphic designer with 2 years of experience
Here you can see my works :
https://www.behance.net/nareksimonyan
I am proficient in the use of:
•adobe photoshop
•adobe illiustration
•XD design
•IN design
It would be a great pleasure to working on the solution and find the best ways for having the desirable result afterwards . I am eager to speak with you and greatly appreciate your consideration.