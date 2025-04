Web Design, UI/UX & Graphic Designer

Hi, my name is Nastya, I Web Design, UI/UX & Graphic Designer,. I like to draw, enjoy photography. She graduated from the magistracy in fine arts. In 2015, I began my career as a graphic designer. Now I work as a graphic designer. I work in such programs Figma, Adobe Photoshop, Lightroom, AdobeIllustrator, Adobe After Effects, Adobe InDesign, CorelDraw, ArchiCAD. I want to develop, gain experience in WEB.