Interpreter, Translator, Content writer. Spanish - Advanced; English - Upper-Intermediate; Russian, Ukrainian – Proficiency. Переводы любой тематики.

WORKEXPERIENCE 

Freelancer   2016

  • Translation, article writing, content writing.
Head administrator, organizer – DanceFestival LKS 2016
  • Organization of the festival, communication with participants, counting the results and award winners.
Interpreter – ICIPS  2016·        

  • Interpreting to the Spanish visitor in "Ukrainian Defense & Security Forum
'16" under the patronage of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and

"Ukroboronprom".·        

  • Interpretation and accompaniment of  the Spanish guests,
tours.·        

  • Interpretation of 8-hour workshop of the senior instructor COMBATIVES Spain Inc. - Chris Lopez
Lozano.

The project manager, translator. Trassis – tourism project   2013 –2016·        

  • Translation of documents and correspondence in the Sp. and Eng. languages. Search and
analysis of information on the Spanish- and English-speaking website, compiling

project data bases.·        

  • Testing the website (development of logic and design), meetings programmers. Planning
of the working day (mine and others).·        Contentwriting.

Analyst - COSA  2014 – 2015·        

  • Monitoring, analysis of the events and personalities in the political, economic areas of
Spanish-speaking countries. Organization of database and information in large

volumes.

Judgment contributor - Google     October-November 2012                                                                                 ·        

  • Monitoring, analysis of events in the cultural sphere. data processing.
Translator - The organization"Together for life"      2011– 2012·        

  • Translation of documents. Preparation for submission of visa documents. Accompanying the foreigners.            
Translator - European Football Championship(University Level) 2008

    LanguagesSpanish - Advanced; English - Upper-Intermediate; Russian, Ukrainian – Proficiency
    Education: Spanish Philology 2007 – 2012   Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv; International Diploma DELE Level -  Advanced Technical: Microsoft Office, Adobe Photoshop (basic) Driver's license: Yes Other information: Worked in USA in the hotel - 4 months. Every summer for 9 years I went to Spain for 2 months.