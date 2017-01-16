Interpreter, Translator, Content writer. Spanish - Advanced; English - Upper-Intermediate; Russian, Ukrainian – Proficiency. Переводы любой тематики.
WORKEXPERIENCE
Freelancer 2016
- Translation, article writing, content writing.
- Organization of the festival, communication with participants, counting the results and award winners.
- Interpreting to the Spanish visitor in "Ukrainian Defense & Security Forum
"Ukroboronprom".·
- Interpretation and accompaniment of the Spanish guests,
- Interpretation of 8-hour workshop of the senior instructor COMBATIVES Spain Inc. - Chris Lopez
The project manager, translator. Trassis – tourism project 2013 –2016·
- Translation of documents and correspondence in the Sp. and Eng. languages. Search and
project data bases.·
- Testing the website (development of logic and design), meetings programmers. Planning
Analyst - COSA 2014 – 2015·
- Monitoring, analysis of the events and personalities in the political, economic areas of
volumes.
Judgment contributor - Google October-November 2012 ·
- Monitoring, analysis of events in the cultural sphere. data processing.
- Translation of documents. Preparation for submission of visa documents. Accompanying the foreigners.
- Languages: Spanish - Advanced; English - Upper-Intermediate; Russian, Ukrainian – Proficiency
- Education: Spanish Philology 2007 – 2012 Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv; International Diploma DELE Level - Advanced Technical: Microsoft Office, Adobe Photoshop (basic) Driver's license: Yes Other information: Worked in USA in the hotel - 4 months. Every summer for 9 years I went to Spain for 2 months.