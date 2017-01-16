Interpreter, Translator, Content writer. Spanish - Advanced; English - Upper-Intermediate; Russian, Ukrainian – Proficiency. Переводы любой тематики.

WORKEXPERIENCE

Freelancer 2016

Translation, article writing, content writing.

Organization of the festival, communication with participants, counting the results and award winners.

Interpreting to the Spanish visitor in "Ukrainian Defense & Security Forum

'16" under the patronage of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and

"Ukroboronprom".·

Interpretation and accompaniment of the Spanish guests,

tours.·

Interpretation of 8-hour workshop of the senior instructor COMBATIVES Spain Inc. - Chris Lopez

Lozano.

The project manager, translator. Trassis – tourism project 2013 –2016·

Translation of documents and correspondence in the Sp. and Eng. languages. Search and

analysis of information on the Spanish- and English-speaking website, compiling

project data bases.·

Testing the website (development of logic and design), meetings programmers. Planning

of the working day (mine and others).· Contentwriting.

Analyst - COSA 2014 – 2015·

Monitoring, analysis of the events and personalities in the political, economic areas of

Spanish-speaking countries. Organization of database and information in large

volumes.

Judgment contributor - Google October-November 2012 ·

Monitoring, analysis of events in the cultural sphere. data processing.

Translation of documents. Preparation for submission of visa documents. Accompanying the foreigners.

Languages: Spanish - Advanced; English - Upper-Intermediate; Russian, Ukrainian – Proficiency

Education: Spanish Philology 2007 – 2012 Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv; International Diploma DELE Level - Advanced Technical: Microsoft Office, Adobe Photoshop (basic) Driver's license: Yes Other information: Worked in USA in the hotel - 4 months. Every summer for 9 years I went to Spain for 2 months.