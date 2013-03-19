Post-Graduate (English) Copywriter (English articles only)experience-2years

Education

University: Lviv National University of Ivan Franko, Faculty of Foreign Languages, Department of Translation Studies and Contrastive Linguistics.

Degree: Bachelor’s degree (2011)

Qualification: Bachelor of philology. Translator from and into English. Teacher of English.

Skills

• Able to create informative, easy-to-read and SEO optimized website content

• Able to accept feedback and learn from it

• Well skilled in Jira Project Tracker

• Understanding of software development specifics and website development trends

• Understanding of IT industry trends

• Basic knowledge of SQL language, MySQL server, HTML markup

• Wordpress practical skills

• Website mock-up building practical skills

• SEO basic knowledge

Summary of experience

Current: Freelance Copywriter

Previous:

Employer: Intelex Inc

Position: Copywriter, PR Specialist, Project Management assistant

Period: since October 2011 till February 2013

Responsibilities and Key Accomplishments:

• SEO Copywriting

• Web Content Writing

• Blog writing

• Press Release Writing

• Technical Writing

• Social Media Marketing

• Translation (Eng, Rus, Ukr)

• Coordinating a team of web developers, web designers, SEO specialists and QA engineers

• Discussing project specifications with the Canadian customers via phone and email

• Creating website development proposals based on thorough discussions with the potential customers and company staff

• Keeping customers informed of ongoing progress and informing developers of any changes to the development process

• Ensuring that projects stay within budget and are completed till deadline. If the customer requests additional changes, negotiating cost increases and timeline of a project

• Responding promptly and professionally to client emails

• Participating in conference calls with the customers