Education
University: Lviv National University of Ivan Franko, Faculty of Foreign Languages, Department of Translation Studies and Contrastive Linguistics.
Degree: Bachelor’s degree (2011)
Qualification: Bachelor of philology. Translator from and into English. Teacher of English.
Skills
• Able to create informative, easy-to-read and SEO optimized website content
• Able to accept feedback and learn from it
• Well skilled in Jira Project Tracker
• Understanding of software development specifics and website development trends
• Understanding of IT industry trends
• Basic knowledge of SQL language, MySQL server, HTML markup
• Wordpress practical skills
• Website mock-up building practical skills
• SEO basic knowledge
Summary of experience
Current: Freelance Copywriter
Previous:
Employer: Intelex Inc
Position: Copywriter, PR Specialist, Project Management assistant
Period: since October 2011 till February 2013
Responsibilities and Key Accomplishments:
• SEO Copywriting
• Web Content Writing
• Blog writing
• Press Release Writing
• Technical Writing
• Social Media Marketing
• Translation (Eng, Rus, Ukr)
• Coordinating a team of web developers, web designers, SEO specialists and QA engineers
• Discussing project specifications with the Canadian customers via phone and email
• Creating website development proposals based on thorough discussions with the potential customers and company staff
• Keeping customers informed of ongoing progress and informing developers of any changes to the development process
• Ensuring that projects stay within budget and are completed till deadline. If the customer requests additional changes, negotiating cost increases and timeline of a project
• Responding promptly and professionally to client emails
• Participating in conference calls with the customers