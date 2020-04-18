Illustrator and Lettering artist
Hello!
It's Nazuba here. I am an illustrator and lettering artist with a design background. Here are my skills:
- flat vectors
- hand lettering
-digital (non flat vectors)
Useful for:
-packaging
-web graphics
Language:
- English (native fluency)
-Ukrainian (conversational)
Looking forward to working with you!
Портфолио
- Icon style poster illoustration107 просмотров
- Vector Icons109 просмотров
- Package design illustration115 просмотров
- Flat Vector spot illustration110 просмотров
- Flat Vector87 просмотров
- Flat illustration for Web graphics92 просмотра
- Monoline lettering animation106 просмотров
- Flat Vector spot illustration100 просмотров
- Hand lettering118 просмотров