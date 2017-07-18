Newrepublican

Experienced Translator and your personal Advisor

I just enjoy translating

I have a bachelor's degree in Translation and Interpreting, a master's degree in Cross-Cultural Studies. I've worked for 3 years as an Interpreter in a tourism sector. During those years I worked as a freelancer. I have created copy for web pages, catalogs, brochures, postcards. I also have some experience in translating medical certificates, written records, children's books etc. My area of interest spans social issues, music, sports, tourism etc. I am pretty flexible with respect to deadlines.