Nicolaevich

.Net developer

· 3 + years of experience in design and development of web based applications using .NET Framework, C#, ASP.NET MVC, ASP.NET Web API , Angular

2/4/5.

· Experience with developing windows applications using WPF and WindowsForms.

· Proficient in JavaScript, jQuery, HTML, CSS.

· Worked with Entity Framework and ADO.NET.

· Experienced in SQL Server Database design, developing T-SQL queries,stored procedures, triggers using Microsoft SQL Server.

· Good working knowledge of Dynamics 365 Web API.

· Good understanding of Design Patterns.