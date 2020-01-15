Nicolaevich

.Net developer
· 3 + years of experience in design and development of web based applications using .NET Framework, C#, ASP.NET MVC, ASP.NET Web API , Angular
2/4/5.
· Experience with developing windows applications using WPF and WindowsForms.
· Proficient in JavaScript, jQuery, HTML, CSS.
· Worked with Entity Framework and ADO.NET.
· Experienced in SQL Server Database design, developing T-SQL queries,stored procedures, triggers using Microsoft SQL Server.
· Good working knowledge of Dynamics 365 Web API.
· Good understanding of Design Patterns.
