Nicolaevich

Алексей Nicolaevich

 
28 лет
6 лет на фриланс-бирже
Был
5 лет назад
.Net developer

·        3 + years of experience in design and development of web based applications using .NET Framework, C#, ASP.NET MVC, ASP.NET Web API , Angular

2/4/5.

·        Experience with developing windows applications using WPF and WindowsForms.

·        Proficient in JavaScript, jQuery, HTML, CSS.

·        Worked with Entity Framework and ADO.NET.

·        Experienced in SQL Server Database design, developing T-SQL queries,stored procedures, triggers using Microsoft SQL Server.

·        Good working knowledge of Dynamics 365 Web API.

·        Good understanding of Design Patterns.