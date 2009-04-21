Mihail
Summary
Date of birth: May 17, 1985
Marital status: Single
Address: Ukraine, Kiev
Specialist degree – “Software support of automation systems”
Skills and knowledge
Basic knowledge of: OOP, Delphi, HTML, PHP, LISP, XML,C++, JMETER (automatic testing)
Databases: SQL (InterBase), MySQL.
Ability to create and execute test cases, estimate results of testing, document detected errors;
Knowledge of next bugtrackes: JIRA, Mantis;
• Testing of all phases of project, creation of test-suite(Suite of test-cases), metrics gathering, creation project documentations.
• Estimation of work for myself
• Offer of improving ways of developed systems, adjustments of their requirements, rising quality of software.
• Static,Regression, Integration, Smoke,etc. testing
• Monitoring bugs’ life cycle;
Identification, reproducing and reporting defects.
• Testing of web products(black boxes);