Testing of Software and Web-sites

Mihail

Summary

Date of birth: May 17, 1985

Marital status: Single

Address: Ukraine, Kiev

Specialist degree – “Software support of automation systems”

Skills and knowledge

Basic knowledge of: OOP, Delphi, HTML, PHP, LISP, XML,C++, JMETER (automatic testing)

Databases: SQL (InterBase), MySQL.

Ability to create and execute test cases, estimate results of testing, document detected errors;

Knowledge of next bugtrackes: JIRA, Mantis;

• Testing of all phases of project, creation of test-suite(Suite of test-cases), metrics gathering, creation project documentations.

• Estimation of work for myself

• Offer of improving ways of developed systems, adjustments of their requirements, rising quality of software.

• Static,Regression, Integration, Smoke,etc. testing

• Monitoring bugs’ life cycle;

Identification, reproducing and reporting defects.

• Testing of web products(black boxes);