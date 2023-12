Curriculum Vitae

Nataliya Oreshina

Lipetsk, Russia

A reliable English translator with sound experience in the fields of iron and steel, mechanical/electrical engineering, IT, science, law, marketing, finance and management

WORK EXPERIENCE

Since Sept. 2003 Novolipetsk Steel (former Novolipetsk Iron and Steel Corporation ) NLMK

In-house translator/interpreter

- Translation into English and from English of various types of documents (e.g. financial reports, contracts, shipping documents, quotations, certificates, standards, manuals, specifications, press releases, Power Point presentations, articles of association, legal framework reports, directives, Web sites, business correspondence, scientific articles and reports)

- Interpreting negotiations (technical, commercial), conferences, congresses, training, plant tours, conference calls

- Interpreting on site during assembly and repair work in coke, sinter, blast furnace, steel making, rolling and processing shops

- Interpreting for NLMK employees during business trips (Japan, Korea, Sweden, Finland, Turkey, USA)

- Assistance in meeting foreign delegations, arranging transfer, accommodation and registration

Sept. 2003 - May 2004 Teacher of Legal Translation, part-time

Teaching English to university students

Sept. 2000 - Sept. 2003 Freelance translator and private tutor - Translation of business and private correspondence, research works, profiles, shipping documents, etc. for various individual persons and legal entities

- Giving private English lessons to senior students (intermediate, advanced level) including business English lessons

June 2002 - Aug. 2002 Counselor at YMCA Camp, MI, USA

Taking care of children, participation in camp activities

May 2000 - Aug. 2000 Counselor at Green Valley Camp, IL, USA

Taking care of children, participation in camp activities, being a camp club leader

EDUCATION HISTORY

Since 2003 Voronezh State Institute of Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russian Federation, Lipetsk Branch I am currently working on my diploma in law, with my major being state law. My particular interest is international law and its correlation with RF law framework

1998 - 2003 Lipetsk State University,

Foreign Languages Department Masters Degree in English and French Languages, qualification as English and French teacher; major in translation Distinction

ADDITIONAL EDUCATION

Since Oct. 2003 Italian language courses

German Language courses

(State Foreign Languages Courses headquartered in Moscow)

May 2003 - August 2003 Italian language courses.

(Private educational institution 'Continent')

Oct. 1998 - Dec. 1999 Italian language for beginners

(European Correspondence courses - ESHKO)

Sept. 1997 - Nov. 1997

PC user courses and basics of programming courses

(Lipetsk Scientific Research Institute)

SKILLS AND PERSONAL INFORMATION

Good working knowledge of Windows (98, 2000 and XP) and major related software (Microsoft Office suite)

Fast typing (Latin, Cyrillic)

Internet skills

Familiar with Trados Suite and Meta Texis

Analytical

Committed to achieving results

Good interpersonal skills

Industrious and organized

Flexible

Creative

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Hobbies: traveling, fitness, reading

Date of birth: April 29, 1981

Marital Status: Single

Nationality: Russian