Olga Pozdeyeva

Minsk, Belarus

E-mail: [email protected]

Date of birth: 10 DEC 1985

Education:

MINSK STATE LINGUISTICUNIVERSITY (The School of Intercultural Communications)

2003-2008

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

Work experience:

Jan 2013-Nov 2014: “AZ Books LLC”, Minsk, Belarus

Position:Head of foreign rights department

Responsibilities:

- Managing team of 15 people; - Organizing of the workflow and prioritizing tasks within the team of foreign rights managers;- Monitoring the status and progress of work, making day- to- day adjustments in accordance with

established priorities;

- Coordinating liaising with all the structural subdivisions of the Company (editorial department, designers, production team etc.) in order to ensure the effectiveness in meeting goals of the team; - Preparation of reports and maintaining records of work accomplishments and administrative information; - Weekly reporting to the General Manager on team and individual work accomplishments, problems, progress in mastering tasks and work processes, and individual and team training needs; - Overseeing team budget;

- Holding of meetings and negotiations with partners worldwide: Publishers (Europe, USA, Australia, Latin America, Asia), Printing Houses (China, Hong Kong), Licensors (Disney, Nickelodeon, Hasbro, DreamWorks etc.).

Apr 2011-Dec 2012: “AZ Books LLC”, Minsk, Belarus

Position:Foreign rights manager

Responsibilities:

- Managing foreign rights selling to the Publishing houses from Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Scandinavia; - Developing new links with publishing houses from the mentioned above countries; - Undertaking high-level negotiations with partners regarding contracts; - Submitting proposals for new publications to the editorial team;- Attending major trade events,such as book and toy fairs: Frankfurt Book Fair (Germany), International(Germany), London Book Fair (England), Bologna Children’s Book Fair(Italy), Beijing International Book Fair (China), Book Expo America (USA) to make new contacts and sell publications.

Aug 2010-Mar 2011: “Belgaprom”, Minsk, Belarus

Position: Purchasing specialist

Responsibilities:

- Conducting research to ascertain the best suppliers in terms of best value, delivery schedules and quality; - Negotiating with various vendors to ensure that a fair price is being received; - Agreeing contracts and monitoring their progress - checking the quality of service provided; - Maintaining contract and purchase order records; - Coordinate with international logistic personnel to ensure proper shipment delivery.Apr 2009-Jul 2010:, Minsk, Belarus

Position: Assistant manager

Responsibilities:

- Business correspondence with foreign customers; - Documenting (contracts, invoices, reports); - Providing of Administrative support to General Manager; - Arranging and coordinating meetings and conferences; - Organization of Company’s participation in trade Fair: Damascus (Syria); - Providing interpreting support to General Manager at negotiations (business trip to Dubai, UAE).

- Strong verbal and personal communication skills; - Sharp organizational and process-oriented skills;- Diplomacy Skills.

Languages: English- fluent, Spanish- intermediate, Russian- mother language.

Interests: Intercultural Communications,literature, travelling, music, yoga.

Personalqualities: Self-motivated, broad-minded,enthusiastic, tolerant, willing to learn, flexible, a self-starting work ethic,and a good sense of humour.