Копирайтер с опытом работы
Мои работы:
Юриспруденция:
- http://210fz.ru/vremya-vyplaty-zarplaty-po-zakonu/
- http://www.samso.ru/semejnoe-pravo/dokumenty-dlya-registracii-prava-sobstvennosti-na-kvartiru.html
- http://www.samso.ru/semejnoe-pravo/registraciya-prava-sobstvennosti-na-kvartiru.html
- http://www.samso.ru/semejnoe-pravo/procedura-oformleniya-brachnogo-dogovora.html
- http://www.samso.ru/semejnoe-pravo/gosposhlina-za-registraciyu-braka.html
- http://www.samso.ru/semejnoe-pravo/izmenenie-i-rastorzhenie-brachnogo-dogovora.html
- http://www.samso.ru/semejnoe-pravo/osvobozhdenie-ot-uplaty-alimentov.html
- http://www.samso.ru/semejnoe-pravo/osobennosti-zaklyucheniya-braka-s-inostrancem-v-rossii.html
- http://www.samso.ru/semejnoe-pravo/vozrazhenie-na-iskovoe-zayavlenie-o-razdele-sovmestno-nazhitogo-imushhestva.html
- http://www.samso.ru/semejnoe-pravo/lishenie-roditelskix-prav.html
- https://ogic.ru/finansy/ico-opisanie-preimushhestva.html
- https://law-pravda.ru/pravo/bankovskoe/obzor-samyx-perspektivnyx-ico-na-2018-god.html
- https://fitohome.ru/lekarstvennye-rasteniya/chem-polezna-morkovnaya-botva.html
- https://fitohome.ru/bolezni/pryshhi/kak-izbavitsya-ot-pryschey-na-rukah.html
- https://fitohome.ru/poleznye-svojstva/poleznye-svoystva-osinovoy-kory.html
- https://fitohome.ru/bolezni/gipertoniya/ne-snizhaetsya-arterialnoe-davlenie-posle-priema-tabletok.html
- https://fitohome.ru/bolezni/gipertoniya/arifon-pokazaniya-k-primeneniyu-instruktsiya.html
- https://fitohome.ru/bolezni/pryshhi/primenenie-zinerita-ot-pryschey.html
- https://fitohome.ru/babushkiny-recepty/kak-ubrat-sinyaki-pod-glazami.html
- https://fitohome.ru/babushkiny-recepty/kak-bystro-otrastit-volosy.html
Портфолио
- Повышенный холестерин: причины, лечение92 просмотра