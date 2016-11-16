OctopusGames

We are a software, web and game development company. We develop 2D and 3D games for iOS, MAC and PC using Unity3D Game Engine for our clients and our own projects.

We are committed to developing visually enticing and technically superior games and mobile applications.

Our business is to implement the latest generation technologies with a focus on the peculiarities of our clients’ business. We offer an end-to-end cycle from design to implementation and 24/7 follow-up support. Our talented and versatile designers and professional programmers are willing to work with the most unconventional and original customer requirements and provide a high level performance. We provide free-of-charge consultations that allow our clients to obtain complete information on the costs of individual development and/or subsequent upgrading of an existing project.