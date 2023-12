SUMMARY

Over 4 years of experience in the application software development. Experience with object-oriented programming and design. Last year was engaged in smart card developing. Extensive experience with:

* J2SE 3 years

* JavaCard 2 years

* XML 1 year

* JDBC 1 year

English intermediate level

TECHNICAL ENVIRONMENT

* OPERATING SYSTEMS Windows 2000/XP/2003, MS-DOS, Unix (Linux, Solaris)

* LANGUAGES Java, C, PHP, Tcl/Tk, JavaScript, HTML

* TECHNOLOGIES DOM/SAX, XML, Unicode

* WEB TECHNOLOGIES PHP, XML

* NETWORKING TCP/IP

* DBMS MySQL, Postgres SQL

* DB ACCESS JDBC

* SOFTWARE Eclipse, IDEA, MS Visio, Rational Rose, Borland Together, MS Office, OpenOffice.org, MS Visual SourceSafe, Subversion