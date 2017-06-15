Французский Украинский Русский Английский Языки Переводчик

Hello,

I have 13 years of experience as translator (French, English, Russian, Ukrainian) and 21 years of experience as teacher of French. I have done many translations (English-French, French-Russian) on UpWork. I

have also 1 year and 2 months of experience as Web Researcher for Veeva Mederi

GmbH (former Mederi AG) here, on UpWork. During this period I was working with

medical texts in English and French and we were communicating in English in our

multinational team.

I'm lookingfor opportunities to have a new interesting experience in the field of

translations and I'm pleased to offer you my services.

Bestregards,

OksanaZvirynska

Curriculumvitae

OksanaZvirynska

L’viv, Ukraine

Dateof birth: the 3 th of January, 1976, village Rozgadiv, district of Zboriv, regionof Ternopil’

Mobilephone: + 380972503856

e-mail: [email protected]

skype: odisseyya

Formation

1993-1998: "French Languageand Literature" major, Ivan Franko State University of L’viv

Experience

07.07.2019 – 08.07.2019 -Translate a flyer from English to Russian, UpWork

07.04.2019 - 08.04.2019 -Translator French-Russian to translate 3 easy documents, UpWork

26.02.2019 - hitherto - English to French translator with flair forarticle/content writing, UpWork

23.07.2018 - hitherto - LinkedIn expert fordata entry and lead generation

16.05.2018 - hitherto – from French to Russian translator (Françaisvers Russe pour une histoire de…), UpWork

14.05.2018 - hitherto - From English to French translator,UpWork

08.05.2018-09.05.2018 - From English to French translator190~words, UpWork

06.08.2017 - hitherto - Dreuz / English toFrench translator, UpWork

18.07.2017-01.08.2017 - Mapbox/ Review 11,538 Ukrainian Translations (Place names)

19.06.2017 - hitherto - AlcyonConseil SAS / Confidential: website translation 5,932 words,French to Russian Translator, UpWork

15.06.2017 - 19.06.2017 - E-Luxe / Iam looking for a good French translator, UpWork

23.05 2017 - hitherto - Alice / Aidetraduction d'un livre en russe vers le français, UpWork

26.03.2017- 05.09.2017 –English-French Translator, Marvin d'Orfani, UpWork

14.01.2016-23.03.2017 - WebResearcher - Base Data, Veeva Mederi GmbH (former Mederi AG), UpWork

2008- 1.03.2017 - part-time translatorof the translation bureau "Lingua" of L’viv.

2007- 20.01.2017 - part-time translatorof the translation bureau "Polyglot" of L’viv.

1.09.2006 - 27.08.2009 - teacher of French,European University (branch of L’viv).

1.06.2004 – 01.11.2014 – translator,Limited liability company RedTelecom, L’viv.

1.09.2002-15.01.2003 - teacher of French, Secondaryschool №15 of L’viv with advanced study of French.

1.09.2001-1.07.2002, 1.02.2003-30.06.2003 - teacherof French, Regional Institute of Public Administration by the President of Ukraine

of L’viv.

1.02.1999-30.06.2006 – teacher of French, Technological Collegeof L’viv.

1.09.1998-17.10.2000– secretaryin the chair of the foreign literature of Ivan Franko State University of

L’viv.

Translations

in the fields of business,law, documentation, commerce, medicine and others.

Languages

Ukrainian : native language; Russian :native language; French : advanced level; English : conversational.

Software

Microsoft Word, MicrosoftExcel, memoQ.