Founded in 2001, OrbitSoft is a global software consultancy of 200+ that specializes in multi-platform software innovation. We also provide out-staffing and out-sourcing services. We specialize in Product and App Development, A.I. and Machine Learning, Quality Assurance (auto-testing, manual testing, bug fixes, etc.), and UI/UX Design.
We have adapted solutions for markets from many different regions, countries, and localities; from the USA and Canada, to the UK, Germany, and all across Europe, to Brazil and Argentina in South America, and to Australia, China, and more.
WHY ORBITSOFT:
We’ve been in the software business since 2001, and on Upwork since 2017
R&D in Kazakhstan office with representatives in the USA
We are full Agile team following SCRUM and Kanban OUR SPECIALISTS:
20% Senior developers | 60% Mid-level developers | 20% Junior developers
100% of employees communicate in English fluently
100% of employees have BA or MA in Computer Science
OUR EXPERTISE, TECHNOLOGIES, & PLATFORMS:
Prototyping: Figma | Axure RP | Adobe XD
UX/UI: Adobe Photoshop | Corel Draw | Adobe Illustrator | Sketch
Front-end Development: Angular.js | Angular | React.js | Vue.js | TypeScript | HTML5 | CSS3 | JavaScript
Back-end Development: Node.js | PHP | Symfony | Laravel | CodeIgniter | Yii | Golang | Java | Kotlin | Spring
Database Development: MySQL | PostgreSQL | MS SQL Server | RabbitMQ | Aerospike | MongoDB | Cassandra | CouchDB | ClickHouse | ElasticSearch | Redis | Memcached | SQLite | Hive | Couchbase | Tarantool
Mobile App Design & Development (iOS & Android): Hybrid Apps | Native Android | Native iOS | Java | Kotlin | C++ | Objective C | Swift | QT | QML
Scripting & Automation: Chatbots | InstaBot | API Integrations | Web Crawlers | Restful API | Push/SMS Notifications
DevOps: GitHub | Bitbucket | Ansible | Puppet | Docker | Vagrant | K8s | Swarm | Consul | Vault | AWS | Azure | Google Cloud WE DO PROJECTS FOR ONLINE AND OFFLINE BUSINESS:
Telecoms: Mobile operators | Internet service providers
Finance: Electronic payment systems | Insurance companies and brokers
Retail: Stores | Chain stores
Digital Advertising: Ad agencies | Ad networks
Medicine: Hospitals | Medical services
We can help you with just a part of your project, or we can develop your software from scratch to deployment. We also provide dedicated ongoing support services after launch. Just let us know what you need and we’ll be happy to help!
Thanks, OrbitSoft