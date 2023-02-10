Angular | React | TypeScript | JavaScript | Node.js | PHP | Symfony | Laravel | Golang | Java | Kotlin | Swift | C++ | QT | DevOps | CI/CD | Docker

Founded in 2001, OrbitSoft is a global software consultancy of 200+ that specializes in multi-platform software innovation. We also provide out-staffing and out-sourcing services. We specialize in Product and App Development, A.I. and Machine Learning, Quality Assurance (auto-testing, manual testing, bug fixes, etc.), and UI/UX Design.

We have adapted solutions for markets from many different regions, countries, and localities; from the USA and Canada, to the UK, Germany, and all across Europe, to Brazil and Argentina in South America, and to Australia, China, and more.

WHY ORBITSOFT:

We’ve been in the software business since 2001, and on Upwork since 2017

R&D in Kazakhstan office with representatives in the USA

We are full Agile team following SCRUM and Kanban OUR SPECIALISTS:

20% Senior developers | 60% Mid-level developers | 20% Junior developers

100% of employees communicate in English fluently

100% of employees have BA or MA in Computer Science

OUR EXPERTISE, TECHNOLOGIES, & PLATFORMS:

Prototyping: Figma | Axure RP | Adobe XD

UX/UI: Adobe Photoshop | Corel Draw | Adobe Illustrator | Sketch

Front-end Development: Angular.js | Angular | React.js | Vue.js | TypeScript | HTML5 | CSS3 | JavaScript

Back-end Development: Node.js | PHP | Symfony | Laravel | CodeIgniter | Yii | Golang | Java | Kotlin | Spring

Database Development: MySQL | PostgreSQL | MS SQL Server | RabbitMQ | Aerospike | MongoDB | Cassandra | CouchDB | ClickHouse | ElasticSearch | Redis | Memcached | SQLite | Hive | Couchbase | Tarantool

Mobile App Design & Development (iOS & Android): Hybrid Apps | Native Android | Native iOS | Java | Kotlin | C++ | Objective C | Swift | QT | QML

Scripting & Automation: Chatbots | InstaBot | API Integrations | Web Crawlers | Restful API | Push/SMS Notifications

DevOps: GitHub | Bitbucket | Ansible | Puppet | Docker | Vagrant | K8s | Swarm | Consul | Vault | AWS | Azure | Google Cloud WE DO PROJECTS FOR ONLINE AND OFFLINE BUSINESS:

Telecoms: Mobile operators | Internet service providers

Finance: Electronic payment systems | Insurance companies and brokers

Retail: Stores | Chain stores

Digital Advertising: Ad agencies | Ad networks

Medicine: Hospitals | Medical services

We can help you with just a part of your project, or we can develop your software from scratch to deployment. We also provide dedicated ongoing support services after launch. Just let us know what you need and we’ll be happy to help!

Thanks, OrbitSoft