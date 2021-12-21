OtabekWiut99

Web Developer

I am a fullstack developer with years of experience working in real projects. I am ready to accept applications of any difficulty. I possess the following skills: - HTML

- CSS

- Bootstrap

- Sass

- React.js

- Java

- Spring Boot

- Hibernate

- Postgres

- Telegram Bot

Recently, i have completed a startup project. The project is all about recruitment services. Employees insert their background information, which can be viewed by recruiters. Plus, recruiters can send job offers to candidates, and call them for an interview.

Any concerns regarding my skills and experience are welcome!