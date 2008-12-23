PerunSoft provides services on development of bundled software and hardware. Our aim is to render the most qualified service at reasonable prices. Products will be created for you by highly skilled programmers and engineers with wide working experience and huge set of knowledge.

We have a good experience in Embedded systems, Client/Server, application and hardware development.

Our main technologies are .NET(C#), C/C++(Visual C++, Borland C++, MISRA C++), Assembler(x86, ARM, Atmel), Pascal (Delphi), JavaScript, SQL etc.