R E S U M E:
Education
2010 - 2013
Euroacademy, Department of Humanities
Diploma of Professional Higher Education
Specialty: Translator
2009 - 2010
Sakala Private School (Tallinn, Estonia)
2008 - 2009
Vladimir Kornienko Private School (Tallinn, Estonia)
2005 - 2008
Queen Elizabeth High School (Wales, Great Britain)
1997 - 2005
Tallinn High School of Humanities
Work experience
I have translated texts from Russian into English and vice versa in the following areas:
2012 - 2013
UNEP CMS Office (Abu Dhabi) – translations of legal texts (it may be a guideline, a resolution, an agreement, or a memorandum)
2011 - 2012
Altenburg & Wymenga Ecological Consultants (Netherlands) – translations of biology texts
2010 - 2011
BLRT Marketex (Estonia) – translations of technical documentation
Special projects
February – May 2015
Translation of scientific works on behaviour and control methods of Common Vole
July – August 2014
Editing and amending maps on ecology and distribution of Robins and Chats for the book by Bloomsbury Press
January – April 2014
Translation of the Book „Merlin“ written by V.V.Morozov, E.A.Bragin and V.V.Ivanovskiy
September 2013 – January 2014
Translation of some articles for the Monograph on Eagle Owl published by Poyser
Conference participation
5 - 15 of December 2014
3rd International Festival of Falconry – volunteer for conference interpreting and project management assistant
Languages
Russian – native language
Estonian – B2 level (intermediate)
English – fluent
Computer Skills
Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Adobe Acrobat, translation software SDL Trados, WinDjView
Interests
Travelling; participation in social events and charity movements; reading; writing short reviews, overviews and articles; photography; painting; visiting concerts and theatrical performances; running international projects