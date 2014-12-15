From Estonia with Love

R E S U M E:

Education

2010 - 2013

Euroacademy, Department of Humanities

Diploma of Professional Higher Education

Specialty: Translator

2009 - 2010

Sakala Private School (Tallinn, Estonia)

2008 - 2009

Vladimir Kornienko Private School (Tallinn, Estonia)

2005 - 2008

Queen Elizabeth High School (Wales, Great Britain)

1997 - 2005

Tallinn High School of Humanities

Work experience

I have translated texts from Russian into English and vice versa in the following areas:

2012 - 2013

UNEP CMS Office (Abu Dhabi) – translations of legal texts (it may be a guideline, a resolution, an agreement, or a memorandum)

2011 - 2012

Altenburg & Wymenga Ecological Consultants (Netherlands) – translations of biology texts

2010 - 2011

BLRT Marketex (Estonia) – translations of technical documentation

Special projects

February – May 2015

Translation of scientific works on behaviour and control methods of Common Vole

July – August 2014

Editing and amending maps on ecology and distribution of Robins and Chats for the book by Bloomsbury Press

January – April 2014

Translation of the Book „Merlin“ written by V.V.Morozov, E.A.Bragin and V.V.Ivanovskiy

September 2013 – January 2014

Translation of some articles for the Monograph on Eagle Owl published by Poyser

Conference participation

5 - 15 of December 2014

3rd International Festival of Falconry – volunteer for conference interpreting and project management assistant

Languages

Russian – native language

Estonian – B2 level (intermediate)

English – fluent

Computer Skills

Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Adobe Acrobat, translation software SDL Trados, WinDjView

Interests

Travelling; participation in social events and charity movements; reading; writing short reviews, overviews and articles; photography; painting; visiting concerts and theatrical performances; running international projects