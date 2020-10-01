Photoreal3d Studio

SUPERIOR QUALITY

- 12 years experience in architectural 3d visualization including high-end projects for the US, Great Britain, Switzerland, and UAE markets

- High level of photorealism and artistic value combined with detail-oriented accuracy proved by getting 3d Award

- Team of diverse talents: 3d modelers, rendering artists, CG compositors, animators, architects, project managers at your disposal

CLIENT-ORIENTED PROCESS

- Daily progress updates in the cloud-based system: you always know what’s going on with the project

- Personal PM always there for you

- Quick response to your comments and changes in project

COST-EFFICIENT

- Cutting-edge quality for a fraction of a price due to lower hourly rates

- Realistic and detailed quotations

- Grow easy — No need to expand in-house staff and equipment for new projects

RISK-FREE

- The first rendering is made without advance payment — to prove our quality to new clients

- All project files are kept in a cloud allowing 24/7 access

