full stack .net developer

Full Stack developer with slight commercial expertise but with strong desire to evolve in programming, be part of difficult and interesting project within which it is possible to upgrade professional skills.

Experience of non-commercial development - more than 2 years.

Experience with backend technologies:

• Development of endpoint for REST API and GraphQL API;

• Work with database by means of Entity Framework and ADO.NET;

• Using of LINQ expressions;

• Working with frameworks ASP.NET CORE and ASP.NET MVC;

• Unit testing;

Experience with databases:

• Development of database architecture;

• Implementation of architecture changes;

• Implementation of access differentiation by means of roles ;

• Creating triggers and stored procedures in dialects pgSQL and T-SQL;

• Creating of window functions and user-defined aggregate functions;

• Writing various subquery;

• Working with build-in aggregate function and grouping/sorting operators;

• Understanding of such concepts as normalization and denormalization;

Experience with frontend technologies:

• Using of Angular framework;

• Working with library RxJs;

• Page making with using of Material Design;

• Creating of service and custom component;

• Development with using of jQuery;

• Page making with using of Bootstrap;

Additional skills:

• Understanding and applying of design pattern;

• Understanding and applying of SOLID principles;

• Ability to deploy application on AWS;

• Have experience with Git;

• Have experience with JIRA;

Work experience:

• Junior C# .NET Core developer (05.06.19 - 23.11.19) – HYS Enterprise;

• Development of car rent system (within education process);

• Development of backend part of system “Academy in smartphone” (within education process);

Languages:

• English (B1-B2);

• French (В1);

• Russian (native ;

Education:

• Bachelor of Software Engineering (2016 - 2020) - Odessa National Academy of Telecommunications;

• Master of Software Engineering (2020 - 2022) - Odessa National Academy of Telecommunications;