OBJECTIVE Start a career Junior QA, and use my knowledge in practice.
SKILLS
● practical skills in web testing, mobile (web and native android application) testing, functional, regression cross-browser and cross-platform testing;
● practical skills in test suits and test cases development using different level of details;
● practical skills in requirements and specification review;
● knowledge of software development and testing process, strong understanding of testing basics and principles
● basic knowledge of SQL, HTML;
● skills in using bug-tracking and management systems (Redmine, Jira, Trac, Trello);
● have experience using browser debugging tools (extracting logs, emulating different devices
WORK EXPERIENCE
April 2017 – June 2017: Y8.com project, QA-intern
Training on live project ( 3 month ) that included cross-browser regression testing and further bug reporting, that are partially fixed, rest are in development.
LANGUAGES
● Russian - native speaker;
● Ukrainian - native speaker;
● English - intermediate.
PERSONAL QUALITIES
● responsibility;
● fast learner;
● mindfulness;
● stress resistance;
● purposefulness;
● without bad habits.