Quality assurance, Junior Manual QA

OBJECTIVE Start a career Junior QA, and use my knowledge in practice.

SKILLS

● practical skills in web testing, mobile (web and native android application) testing, functional, regression cross-browser and cross-platform testing;

● practical skills in test suits and test cases development using different level of details;

● practical skills in requirements and specification review;

● knowledge of software development and testing process, strong understanding of testing basics and principles

● basic knowledge of SQL, HTML;

● skills in using bug-tracking and management systems (Redmine, Jira, Trac, Trello);

● have experience using browser debugging tools (extracting logs, emulating different devices

WORK EXPERIENCE

April 2017 – June 2017: Y8.com project, QA-intern

Training on live project ( 3 month ) that included cross-browser regression testing and further bug reporting, that are partially fixed, rest are in development.

LANGUAGES

● Russian - native speaker;

● Ukrainian - native speaker;

● English - intermediate.

PERSONAL QUALITIES

● responsibility;

● fast learner;

● mindfulness;

● stress resistance;

● purposefulness;

● without bad habits.