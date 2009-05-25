Senior QA Engineer, Team Lead. 3 years of QA experience.

Senior Software QA Engineer/Team Leader

SUMMARY

· 3 years of experience as a Test Engineer/Senior Test Engineer/Team Leader;

· Strong theoretical knowledge of quality assurance, testing methods and technologies;

· Specialized in testing financial systems, including acceptance, functional, UI, regression, performance, configuration, usability, documentation testing;

· Work according to Agile software development processes (SCRUM, XP);

· Experience in usability testing. Conduct usability testing sessions, summarize results, and prepare reports and recommendations;

· Familiarity with testing automation approaches and processes. Executing automated framework (TestComplete, VBScript);

· Mentoring testers on project-based areas;

· Experience in risk management (processes, documents), performed audit of projects internal/external QA processes;

· Developing project documentation (local procedures, test plans, test cases, summary reports, etc.);

· Able to work on multiple projects simultaneously;

· Advanced analytical, problem-solving, troubleshooting skills;

· Responsible, accurate, hard working;

· Strong communication and coordination skills, tasks estimations and distribution;

· Advanced English (communication with customers on regular calls and through correspondence)

TECHNOLOGIES

Testing Tools Bugzilla, Rally, ProjectLocker, Trac, Jira, TestComplete (basics)

Architectures Client/Server, J2EE, XML, .NET, Web

Databases MS SQL Server 2000/2005/2008 (OLAP, Data Mining, Reporting Services), Visual FoxPro 7, Sybase SQL Anywhere 7, MS Access 97-2003

CASE Tools Rational Rose, ER-Win, BP-Win, UML Modeling, ARIS

CAD software AutoCAD 2000/2002, SolidWorks

Mathematical / Statistic MatLab, MathCAD, SPSS, Extend Simulation

Languages SQL, UML, VBScript, Delphi, C/VC++, Java (basics), AppleScript

Infrastructure MS Visual SourceSafe, Wiki

Office MS Office, AppleWorks

Platforms Windows 9x/2000/NT/2003/2003 Server/XP/2008 server, Mac OS 9-10, Unix (basics), SAP NetWeaver 7.0