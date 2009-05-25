Senior Software QA Engineer/Team Leader
SUMMARY
· 3 years of experience as a Test Engineer/Senior Test Engineer/Team Leader;
· Strong theoretical knowledge of quality assurance, testing methods and technologies;
· Specialized in testing financial systems, including acceptance, functional, UI, regression, performance, configuration, usability, documentation testing;
· Work according to Agile software development processes (SCRUM, XP);
· Experience in usability testing. Conduct usability testing sessions, summarize results, and prepare reports and recommendations;
· Familiarity with testing automation approaches and processes. Executing automated framework (TestComplete, VBScript);
· Mentoring testers on project-based areas;
· Experience in risk management (processes, documents), performed audit of projects internal/external QA processes;
· Developing project documentation (local procedures, test plans, test cases, summary reports, etc.);
· Able to work on multiple projects simultaneously;
· Advanced analytical, problem-solving, troubleshooting skills;
· Responsible, accurate, hard working;
· Strong communication and coordination skills, tasks estimations and distribution;
· Advanced English (communication with customers on regular calls and through correspondence)
TECHNOLOGIES
Testing Tools Bugzilla, Rally, ProjectLocker, Trac, Jira, TestComplete (basics)
Architectures Client/Server, J2EE, XML, .NET, Web
Databases MS SQL Server 2000/2005/2008 (OLAP, Data Mining, Reporting Services), Visual FoxPro 7, Sybase SQL Anywhere 7, MS Access 97-2003
CASE Tools Rational Rose, ER-Win, BP-Win, UML Modeling, ARIS
CAD software AutoCAD 2000/2002, SolidWorks
Mathematical / Statistic MatLab, MathCAD, SPSS, Extend Simulation
Languages SQL, UML, VBScript, Delphi, C/VC++, Java (basics), AppleScript
Infrastructure MS Visual SourceSafe, Wiki
Office MS Office, AppleWorks
Platforms Windows 9x/2000/NT/2003/2003 Server/XP/2008 server, Mac OS 9-10, Unix (basics), SAP NetWeaver 7.0