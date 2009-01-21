Cisco, Linux системный администратор, конфигурирование сетей и серверов

Summary

Unix systems and network administration are my primary interests. I have extensive experience with multiple UNIX-based operating systems with an emphasis on Linux, (Debian Linux), but also FreeBSD and Windows system, Cisco networking hardware, system, network security and network design.

I have experience with high traffic networking including load balancing technology. I use Perl and Shell scripting on a regular basis for system administration tasks.

Over 9 years of general computer experience. Now I manage a network of the big company, over then 300 computers in general office and about 3 branch offices in 3 region of the Ukraine, I provide a mail, web, all telecommunication, security and more others services.

I learn new concepts and systems quickly and am receptive to new ideas. I work well alone or in a group and also have experience managing groups.

Technical Experience

Operating Systems:

7 years Linux (Debian, Redhat and others)

3 years *BSD (FreeBSD, BSDI)

4 years Cisco IOS

Windows server system

Desktop support of Windows 95/98/NT/2000/XP

Networking:

Complete understanding of TCP/IP, UDP, ICMP

Network routing protocol OSPF, RIP(RIP2), BGP

Network troubleshooting

Physical network maintenance and upgrades

Cisco switch, router and ASA configuration

All popular network protocols (DHCP, SMTP, POP, SNMP …)

Load Balancing on cisco and unix based routers

Full network analyst and statistic (snmp NetFlow ...)

Security:

Advanced knowledge of Unix security

Secure internet services

LAN/WAN security, VPN

Firewalls (IPtables, IPFilter, Cisco IOS access lists and firewalls, Cisco ASA hardware)

Encryption (PGP, GnuPG, SSL)

SSH (SSH v1, v2 and OpenSSH)

Host-based security: OS hardening, disabling or encrypting unsafe network services

Security Policy Design, Implementation

Network/Host Security Auditing

Software:

Apache HTTP/HTTPS servers

DNS (BIND 8/9)

Vi, and ViM

NFS

NTP, ntpdate

POP, IMAP, IMAPS

PPP

SMTP (Postfix, Sendmail, procmail)

Samba

Cisco IOS (11.0 – 12 .0)

and more else ...

Programming/Scripting:

Intermediate level, mostly systems automation and maintenance tasks

Perl5 (console scripting)

Shell scripting

Limited Pascal and Visual Basic vary old experience

Hardware:

All forms of x86 hardware (from laptops to quad Xeon CPU servers, HP and IBM servers hardware like HP Proliant and Storage systems)

3 Come switches

HP Procurve series ...

Cisco routers including 2500, 1800, 2800 3800 series.

Lots of co-location facility experience, large server installations, racking, power management, etc

Work history and experience

2005 – present, Odessa

Senior Systems Administrator

NPC “UKRENERGO” Southern Electric Power System http://www.ukrenergo.energy.gov.ua/

Job Description:

Administrate network about 300 computers in general office and 3 branch offices (40 – 60 computers) in 3 region of the Ukraine.

Manage big telecommunication infrastructure, based on Cisco routers (3800, 2811, 1841, 2509), more than 21 WAN channels (MPLS, Frame Relay, Fiber Optic, ADSL, Async). Advanced configuration of the CISCO IOS for the security task.

More then 20 servers based on Debian Linux and Windows 2003 systems (mail, web, ftp, smb, squid, sql, ntp, anti-virus and anti-spam protection (SPF and Grey-list) , vpn channels to main office, firewall and more else… ). Proxy servers and NAT for the internet users, anti virus protection for the Squid proxy server. Hp Proliant cluster systems, Hp Storage Works Smart Array 500G2, Super micro servers for non critical tasks. MPLS channels for more then 6 subnetworks, Cisco IOS firewall configuration, Vlan(Trunk) and GRE(Ipsec) tunnels, OSPF as a main routing protocol in my corporate network, Cisco DDR routing configuration for the non standard task. Maintained system of DDR (dialing by GSM modems).

Full statistic of the network (RRD, MRTG, NetFlow) usage (web statistic), troubleshooting and development of new network and telecommunication services.

1997 - 2005, Kherson, New Kakhovka

Systems Administrator, Telecommunication engineer.

”Khersonoblenergo” International Power supplying company

Job Description:

Telecommunication engineer and system administrator. Providing a radio communication and new telecommunication systems, radio engineering. From the 2000 year also a system administration task, Linux and Windows servers (mail, web, and more else).