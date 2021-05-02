Retoucher_ToesPM

High-end beauty и fashion ретушёр

Ретушь и творческая обработка

Маленький список того, что я умею:

цветокоррекция

пластика

Детальная ретушь одежды и фона, чистка от лишних предметов и пятен, выравнивание цвета глубокая ретушь кожи (с использованием метода частотного разложения, без замыливания, с восстановлением фактуры кожи), прорисовка свето-теневого рисунка устранение красноты и лишних оттенков кожи, выравнивание тона отбеливание зубов

ретушь волос

прорисовка ресниц и бровей дополнительные запросы (например, изменение цвета глаз, губ, цвета макияжа в целом, замена предмета с другой фотографии и пр.)

Перед тем как выполнить заказ, я предлагаю своим клиентам выполнить тестовую ретушь, что бы заказчик оценил мою работу. Заказ выполняется в срок в соответствии с ТЗ (теоретическое задание высылается мной).

Открыта для выполнения проектов в любое время.Свяжитесь со мной прямо сейчас, чтобы не терять время на обробку.

Telegram @toesteva

Instagram retouch_toesteva.pm

Email: [email protected]

*на связи нахожусь с 9:00 до 22:00

Retouching and creative processing

A small list of what I can do:

color

correction of plastic

Detailed retouching of clothing and background, cleaning of unnecessary objects and stains, color leveling deep retouching of the skin (using the method of frequency decomposition, without blurring, with the restoration of the skin texture), drawing light-shadow pattern elimination of redness and excess skin tones, tone leveling teeth whitening

hair retouching

drawing of eyelashes and eyebrows additional requests (for example, changing the color of the eyes, lips, makeup color in general, replacing the subject from another photo, etc.)

Before executing an order, I suggest my clients to perform a test retouching, so that the customer would appreciate my work. The order is completed on time in accordance with the theoretical task (the theoretical task is sent by me).

Open for project execution at any time.Contact me right now, so as not to waste time on the retouch.

Telegram @toesteva

Instagram retouch_toesteva.pm

Email: [email protected]

*I am in touch from a.m 9:00 to p.m.10:00