Образование
Магистр
2016 Florence of university
Economic, Design of sustainable tourism systems
2010Russian New University, Moscow
business technologies in tourism, Social and Cultural Service and Tourism
Знание языков
Русский — родной
Английский — могу проходить интервью
Октябрь 2013 — Август 201411 месяцев
TUPPERWAREМосква, www.tupperware.ru
Event coordinator
event organisation and support of the participants of the Academy Tupperware;
- preparation and submission of documents to the Embassy to get visas to employees, control the issuance of visas;
- booking air tickets, rail tickets, hotel rooms, Shuttle service, taxi service at the request of members;
- verification of invoices from contractors, monitoring their payment;
- the signing of contracts;
communication with contractors for the provision of the term of the agreements, applications, official letters;
- support of foreign partners;
- reporting on results
Ноябрь 2011 — Сентябрь 20131 год 11 месяцев
NielsenМосква, www.nielsen.com
Travel coordinator
organization of transfers , meeting guests;
- organization of business trips for employees: book airline, rail tickets, hotel rooms, taxi;
the migration registration of foreign citizens;
- preparation and filing of documents for business and tourist visas;
- assistance in preparation and filing of Schengen visas for employees of a company (private trip);
- work visas for foreign employees - highly qualified specialists and persons accompanying them;
- invitations to enter Russia for foreign colleagues and partners "Nielsen";
- organization of corporate events;
- interaction with suppliers;
order and delivery of stationery employees;
- ordering Lunches, etc. for seminars, trainings, meetings;
Октябрь 2010 — Август 201111 месяцев
Restaurant «Blue Fish»США
Hostess
-meeting and accommodation of guests in the restaurant;
- answering telephone calls;
- accounting table reservation;
- control of waiters
Ключевые навыкиредактировать
Adobe AcrobatMS ExcelMS InternetMS OutlookMS PowerPointMS Word
Обо мне:
English level : Upper-Intermediate.
There is a certificate of completion of courses in English, Tom House, 2008
Participated in the international program Work and Travel USA
23.06.2010-13.09.2011
10.05.2009-10.09.2009
22.05.2008-08.09.2008
Responsible approach to work, friendly, inquisitive, punctual, sociable. Do not smoke
Март 2010 — Июнь 20104 месяца
TUI Russia & CISМосква, tui.ru
Secretary
- receive visitors to the office;
- switch telephone calls;
- sending and accepting faxes.
- receiving and sending mail, its distribution among the employees;
- the register of booking conference rooms;
- ensuring the functioning of the office, ordering office;
- performs other duties as assigned by the management of the company
reception/ sending of documents;
- document management, signing and submitting documents to the accounting Department;
- work with office equipment: scanning, Photocopying of documents;
- ensuring the functioning of the office;
- maintaining and keeping current phone base;
- the register of booking conference rooms;
- execution of orders of the management.