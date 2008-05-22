Рассматриваю удаленную работу

Образование

Магистр

2016 Florence of university

Economic, Design of sustainable tourism systems

2010Russian New University, Moscow

business technologies in tourism, Social and Cultural Service and Tourism

Знание языков

Русский — родной

Английский — могу проходить интервью

Октябрь 2013 — Август 201411 месяцев

TUPPERWAREМосква, www.tupperware.ru

Event coordinator

event organisation and support of the participants of the Academy Tupperware;

- preparation and submission of documents to the Embassy to get visas to employees, control the issuance of visas;

- booking air tickets, rail tickets, hotel rooms, Shuttle service, taxi service at the request of members;

- verification of invoices from contractors, monitoring their payment;

- the signing of contracts;

communication with contractors for the provision of the term of the agreements, applications, official letters;

- support of foreign partners;

- reporting on results

Ноябрь 2011 — Сентябрь 20131 год 11 месяцев

NielsenМосква, www.nielsen.com

Travel coordinator

organization of transfers , meeting guests;

- organization of business trips for employees: book airline, rail tickets, hotel rooms, taxi;

the migration registration of foreign citizens;

- preparation and filing of documents for business and tourist visas;

- assistance in preparation and filing of Schengen visas for employees of a company (private trip);

- work visas for foreign employees - highly qualified specialists and persons accompanying them;

- invitations to enter Russia for foreign colleagues and partners "Nielsen";

- organization of corporate events;

- interaction with suppliers;

order and delivery of stationery employees;

- ordering Lunches, etc. for seminars, trainings, meetings;

Октябрь 2010 — Август 201111 месяцев

Restaurant «Blue Fish»США

Hostess

-meeting and accommodation of guests in the restaurant;

- answering telephone calls;

- accounting table reservation;

- control of waiters

Ключевые навыкиредактировать

Adobe AcrobatMS ExcelMS InternetMS OutlookMS PowerPointMS Word

Обо мне:

English level : Upper-Intermediate.

There is a certificate of completion of courses in English, Tom House, 2008

Participated in the international program Work and Travel USA

23.06.2010-13.09.2011

10.05.2009-10.09.2009

22.05.2008-08.09.2008

Responsible approach to work, friendly, inquisitive, punctual, sociable. Do not smoke

Март 2010 — Июнь 20104 месяца

TUI Russia & CISМосква, tui.ru

Secretary

- receive visitors to the office;

- switch telephone calls;

- sending and accepting faxes.

- receiving and sending mail, its distribution among the employees;

- the register of booking conference rooms;

- ensuring the functioning of the office, ordering office;

- performs other duties as assigned by the management of the company

reception/ sending of documents;

- document management, signing and submitting documents to the accounting Department;

- work with office equipment: scanning, Photocopying of documents;

- ensuring the functioning of the office;

- maintaining and keeping current phone base;

- the register of booking conference rooms;

- execution of orders of the management.