My skills:
- Creating videos for Youtube or TV;
- Сonnection of different shots and sequences in the video, considering the size of
the plan;
- Creating original intro - inserts;
- Create spectacular transitions between frames;
- Writing and animation of any form of text to video;
- Editing music and selection of the highlights in the video to the rhythm of a
musical composition;
- Video stabilization;
- Сolor Correction;
- Deceleration / acceleration time and etc.
Having experience in the video editing for more than 2 years old, willing to undertake any work in this growing back. Editing video for me - is an exciting creative work. For me it is important not only qualitatively to perform work for a person, but also to give him a ready-made solution, which it needs. Of course, using my experience :)In the process of video editing, I copes with proper docking of different size frames on the plan, work with music, bright passages, the text in the video. I can create beautiful and dynamic intro-screen, etc.
People trust me video materials, and are always happy with the end result, not worrying about the fact that their videos will be posted me as a portfolio in social networks. Unless of course they do not want it.
Today I use a top program and my professional skills, thereby obtaining good video content for people.
