Делаю профессиональный видеомонтаж с добавлением спец. эффектов.

My skills:

- Creating videos for Youtube or TV;

- Сonnection of different shots and sequences in the video, considering the size of

the plan;

- Creating original intro - inserts;

- Create spectacular transitions between frames;

- Writing and animation of any form of text to video;

- Editing music and selection of the highlights in the video to the rhythm of a

musical composition;

- Video stabilization;

- Сolor Correction;

- Deceleration / acceleration time and etc.

Having experience in the video editing for more than 2 years old, willing to undertake any work in this growing back. Editing video for me - is an exciting creative work. For me it is important not only qualitatively to perform work for a person, but also to give him a ready-made solution, which it needs. Of course, using my experience :)In the process of video editing, I copes with proper docking of different size frames on the plan, work with music, bright passages, the text in the video. I can create beautiful and dynamic intro-screen, etc.

People trust me video materials, and are always happy with the end result, not worrying about the fact that their videos will be posted me as a portfolio in social networks. Unless of course they do not want it.

Today I use a top program and my professional skills, thereby obtaining good video content for people.