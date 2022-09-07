Roman130592

Roman

I am a QA engineer with experience in testing websites and desktop app. I have experience in manual testing in Windows and different browsers. I am familiar with Jira, Trello, TestRail, Charles, Postman, Jmeter. Also, I have skills writing documentation, creating test cases, checklists, and bug reports.

QA skills:​

● Test cases and checklists creation

● Bug Report posting with the bug-tracking system

● Rest testing (Postman)

● Performance testing with Apache Jmeter

● Sniffing with (Charles)

● Experience with a couple of virtualization, emulation tools (Genymotion)

● Basic knowledge HTML, CSS

● Basic knowledge SQL