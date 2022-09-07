Roman130592

Roman
I am a QA engineer with experience in testing websites and desktop app. I have experience in manual testing in Windows and different browsers. I am familiar with Jira, Trello, TestRail, Charles, Postman, Jmeter. Also, I have skills writing documentation, creating test cases, checklists, and bug reports.
QA skills:
● Test cases and checklists creation
● Bug Report posting with the bug-tracking system
● Rest testing (Postman)
● Performance testing with Apache Jmeter
● Sniffing with (Charles)
● Experience with a couple of virtualization, emulation tools (Genymotion)
● Basic knowledge HTML, CSS
● Basic knowledge SQL