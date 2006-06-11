VLADIMIR ROMANKO

tel.: +7 (905) 45-85-0-95

e-mail: [email protected]

ICQ: 214485598

OBJECTIVE

Software Developer

COMPUTING SKILLS

Programming languages: C#, C++

Libraries: .NET Framework

Database access technologies: ADO.NET;

Database: MS SQL Server, Access, MySQL;

Technology and libraries: WinForms, ASP.NET, ADO.NET, Remoting, Reflection, XML, XPath, Web services, Sockets, Setup Projects, Web Setup Projects. Experience in distributed applications development using Remoting technologies and web-services as well as experience in crossplatform .NET applications (web services for Microsoft .NET Framework + IIS + MS SQL and mono + apache + MySQL platforms). Experience in SMTP server development, message sorting and handling.

OOD: A good background in object-oriented design and programming, design patterns, UML, test driven development.

PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE

Since 2005. A software engineer at Intelsys.

Brief project description: A software licensing system. Participated in developing parts of client applications (WinForms) as well as Web services. SOAP filters development for traffic compression and exception transmission through SOAP protocol (for web services). Experience in Reflection library, “plug in” system development. Experience in complex user interface development with big amount non-standard user controls, experience in non-standard user controls development. Experience in DBMS independent application servers development with simultaneous support several types of DBMS (MySQL + MSSQL). The developed Web services were also ported to mono + apache + MySQL platform. Experience in using Visual Studio Setup Project, Visual Studio Web Setup Project. Tools and technologies used: Microsoft Visual Studio 2004, .NET Framework, mono, MS-SQL, MySQL, WinForms, ADO.NET, ASP.NET, Web services.

2003-2004. A software engineer at Don State Technical University.

University information system. A number of separate databases used to exist, such as: «Enrollment commission» (FoxPro), «Dean’s office» (Access), «Bookkeeping» (1C) etc. The task included creating a platform for a unified information system able to include and replace existing solutions. The project was implemented in Microsoft .NET 1.1 using Remoting, XML, ADO.NET and other technologies. The platform includes: a distributed multilevel object caching system; a specialized query system; a distributed system for blocking objects with deadlock protection, allowing remote objects to be blocked in monopoly and read only mode.

Data replication and archiving system. The university’s faculties maintained separate automated control systems written in Access. The university’s management sometimes requires read-only access to faculty databases. Due to high instability of those systems as well as for security reason direct access was deemed infeasible. To solve this problem a system was developed for creating daily snapshots to be viewed by the managers, using transaction mechanisms and database version control. The databases were simultaneously archived. The system was implemented in Microsoft .NET

2003-2004. A software engineer at Raurat.

Brief project description: SMTP Relay Server - a server for processing email messages with a number of additional functions: scanning messages for viruses, attachment filtering, security policies, working in various modes depending on settings. The task was to create a corporate SMTP server. The entire message handling logic was developed and implemented by me, namely:

• Creating a special message storage format for ease of subsequent processing, with a corresponding library.

• Authorization for both client and server sides (with flexible management of permissions and limits)

• Attachment handling: filtering by attachment type and size, including searching in archives, moving attachments that did not pass filtering (including deleting from archives) to a special quarantine server from which the user can download the file.

Modifying message texts including multipart letters where the text may be found in several formats simultaneously: HTML, plain text etc. The modification is implemented as adding to the message a note for the recipient and links for downloading the files that did not pass filtering.

Handling letters with several recipients, with separate settings for different recipients such as permitted attachments, limits etc.)

A corporate SMTP server with complex message processing logic, including analysis attachment (attachment type filtering, virus search including search in archives), deleting blocked attachments (including deletion from archives) and storing them on a separate server from which the files can be retrieved by the message recipients. Authorization of both senders and recipients with flexible rights and restrictions management.

Used technologies, libraries and tools: C++, SQL, STL, MySQL, Linux, GCC, KDebug, POSIX Sockets.

EDUCATION

2004-2005. Master degree in «Informatics and Computing » from the Don State Technical University.

2004 Don State Technical University, extended higher education diploma, qualified as high school teacher

1999-2004. Bachelor degree in «Informatics and computing» from the Don State Technical University