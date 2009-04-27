Vera Vasilchenko
EDUCATION:
2000-2005 Kostanai State University, Kazakhstan
Master’s degree in Philology: English and French languages
WORK EXPERIENCE:
2004-present Freelance translator (English-into-Russian, Russian-into-English)
Collaboration with local translation agencies and direct clients
Subject areas:
• General
• Technical
• Literature/Linguistic
• Business
• IT
2006-2007 Kostanai State University, Kazakhstan
English language teacher
Industry: Education
• Curriculum development
• Developing and presenting educational programs for students
• Extensive translating
• Conducting English classes for 3-5 year students
2007-2009 “Technology of Communication Ltd.”, Kazakhstan
Translator/Interpreter
Industry: Aircraft (Robinson Helicopter Company Dealer), Communication Equipment (Authorized Distributor of Kenwood UK)
• Translation of technical documentation to aircrafts (mostly helicopters and business jets): manuals, handbooks, specifications, etc.
• Translation of technical documentation to radio communication equipment (manuals and user guides for various models of Kenwood transceivers and corresponding software)
• Translation of articles and publications on aviation and communication topics
• Maintenance of correspondence with foreign clients and suppliers
Software:
Microsoft Office Applications
Trados
SDLX