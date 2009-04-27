Качественный перевод EN-RU (технический и художественный). Опыт 5 лет

Vera Vasilchenko

[email protected]

EDUCATION:

2000-2005 Kostanai State University, Kazakhstan

Master’s degree in Philology: English and French languages

WORK EXPERIENCE:

2004-present Freelance translator (English-into-Russian, Russian-into-English)

Collaboration with local translation agencies and direct clients

Subject areas:

• General

• Technical

• Literature/Linguistic

• Business

• IT

2006-2007 Kostanai State University, Kazakhstan

English language teacher

Industry: Education

• Curriculum development

• Developing and presenting educational programs for students

• Extensive translating

• Conducting English classes for 3-5 year students

2007-2009 “Technology of Communication Ltd.”, Kazakhstan

Translator/Interpreter

Industry: Aircraft (Robinson Helicopter Company Dealer), Communication Equipment (Authorized Distributor of Kenwood UK)

• Translation of technical documentation to aircrafts (mostly helicopters and business jets): manuals, handbooks, specifications, etc.

• Translation of technical documentation to radio communication equipment (manuals and user guides for various models of Kenwood transceivers and corresponding software)

• Translation of articles and publications on aviation and communication topics

• Maintenance of correspondence with foreign clients and suppliers

Software:

Microsoft Office Applications

Trados

SDLX