Ruslan Savuschuk

Ukraine,Kiev,

(+38)0962474763

e-mail: [email protected]

Objective

To work with a growing organization where there is plentiful scope for organizational and individual growth.

Skills:

•Extensive experience in plant automation system development (Modicon M340),

•Installation and control of servomotor ( Lexium).

•Wide experience in embedded system development (hardware/firmware).

•Proficient in Atmega, MSP430, MC56F8000 microcontroller programming.

•Exceptional C/C++, assembly programming skills.

•Familiar with Verilog on Altera FPGA/CPLDs.

•Digital board design, integration and testing experience(P-cad, Orcad, Altium Designer)

•Strong foundation in the networking.

•Responsible, energetic, self-motivates, inquisitive with strong interpersonal, leadership, teamwork and communication skills.

Professional Experience:

1.Ministry of Defense, Ukraine, Kiev: Firmware Engineer

•Responsible for design and coding of firmware to meet timing and functional requirements.

•FPGA design includes designing using Verilog, simulating, developing, synthesizing, verifying and testing program blocks on hardware designs.

•Developing stimulating models for verifying functionality of firmware.

•Using hardware prototype tested firmware applications. Incorporate firmware prototype design into system.

•Suggest, review and develop common development tools and intellectual property that would increase the efficiency of team.

2.Partner, Ukraine, Kiev: Firmware Engineer/Project Manager

•Directed 3-member team in development of new alarm systems. Managed hiring and scheduling of independent contractors.

•Build environment optimization and new hardware platforms bring up.

•Analysis and optimization of firmware performance.

•Responsible for Design Software verification and validation

Key Achievements:

-Designed, developed and coordinated deployment “Epsilon mini” GSM alarm system.

-Engineered Windows-based software services for alarm systems.

3.Aerotechnika, Ukraine, Kiev: Senior Design Engineer

•Responsible for design and development automation systems based on Programmable logic controller Modicon M340.

•Designing and developing of hardware devices based on Atmel ATmega microcontroller.

•Designing of leveling system for antennas.

Education: National Technical University of Ukraine “Kiev Polytechnic Institute”

B.S. in Electronics Engineering, Telecommunication