Переводчик
Profile
I am an ambitious person who wants to use my skills in work, I want and could be a
useful and valuable employee. I love difficulties and overcome them. Ready to
work and invest all my strength.
Education
Voronezh State University, 4th year student, Faculty of Foreign Countries, Specialty Orientalism and Africanism (2016-2020).
Qualification
Additional course "English in the professional field". P.S. I will receive a
separate diploma in teaching skills and an English translator. (2016-2020)
Skills
Language knowledge: Arabic language – basic knowledge, Russian – native, English – intermediate
level.
