Переводчик

Profile

I am an ambitious person who wants to use my skills in work, I want and could be a

useful and valuable employee. I love difficulties and overcome them. Ready to

work and invest all my strength.

Education

Voronezh State University, 4th year student, Faculty of Foreign Countries, Specialty Orientalism and Africanism (2016-2020).

Qualification

Additional course "English in the professional field". P.S. I will receive a

separate diploma in teaching skills and an English translator. (2016-2020)

Skills

Language knowledge: Arabic language – basic knowledge, Russian – native, English – intermediate

level.