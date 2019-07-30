S_O_F_I_A

София S_O_F_I_A

 
26 лет
6 лет на фриланс-бирже
Была
6 лет назад
Литературные переводы с русского на английский/французский язык и наоборот

TRANSLATER AND COPYWRITER

ABOUT:I am someone who can innovate, analyse  and succeed in turning ideas into successful projects. I am a person with quick and correct decisions at work and can make the right decisions in a timely manner.

PROFESSIONAL SKILLS: Copywriting, Translating, Project management, Market research.

PERSONAL SKILLS: Creative spirit, Reliable, Organized, Time management, Team player, Fast learner, Motivated. 

LANGUAGES :Russian - native, English - advanced, French - Intermediate. 

EXPERIENCE:

PR VOLUNTEER

"The October Readings" (annual international conference) | Oct 2017

  • Prepared information for the media
  • Made up press releases
  • Created media relations content
SMM, PR AND EVENT MANAGER

Project "Meeting Professionals"(meeting with deputies and diplomats) | since 2018

  • Developed a social media strategy to increase the popularity of the project's events
  • Prepared question for the interviews
  • Created corporate newsletters
  • Managed and oversaw social media content
  • Organised a team effort
EDUCATION: 

BACHELOR OF POLITICAL SCIENCE AND WORLD POLITICS(INSTRUCTION IN ENGLISH) - NATIONAL RESEARCH UNIVERSITY HIGH SCHOOL OF ECONOMICS | 2017 - 2021

AWARDS:

CERTIFICATE: ENGLISH LANGUAGE LEVEL ADVANCED/C1 London South Bank University