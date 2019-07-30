Литературные переводы с русского на английский/французский язык и наоборот

TRANSLATER AND COPYWRITER

ABOUT:I am someone who can innovate, analyse and succeed in turning ideas into successful projects. I am a person with quick and correct decisions at work and can make the right decisions in a timely manner.

PROFESSIONAL SKILLS: Copywriting, Translating, Project management, Market research.

PERSONAL SKILLS: Creative spirit, Reliable, Organized, Time management, Team player, Fast learner, Motivated.

LANGUAGES :Russian - native, English - advanced, French - Intermediate.

EXPERIENCE:

PR VOLUNTEER

"The October Readings" (annual international conference) | Oct 2017

Prepared information for the media

Made up press releases

Created media relations content

SMM, PR AND EVENT MANAGER

Project "Meeting Professionals"(meeting with deputies and diplomats) | since 2018

Developed a social media strategy to increase the popularity of the project's events

Prepared question for the interviews

Created corporate newsletters

Managed and oversaw social media content

Organised a team effort

EDUCATION:

BACHELOR OF POLITICAL SCIENCE AND WORLD POLITICS(INSTRUCTION IN ENGLISH) - NATIONAL RESEARCH UNIVERSITY HIGH SCHOOL OF ECONOMICS | 2017 - 2021

AWARDS:

CERTIFICATE: ENGLISH LANGUAGE LEVEL ADVANCED/C1 London South Bank University