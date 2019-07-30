TRANSLATER AND COPYWRITER
ABOUT:I am someone who can innovate, analyse and succeed in turning ideas into successful projects. I am a person with quick and correct decisions at work and can make the right decisions in a timely manner.
PROFESSIONAL SKILLS: Copywriting, Translating, Project management, Market research.
PERSONAL SKILLS: Creative spirit, Reliable, Organized, Time management, Team player, Fast learner, Motivated.
LANGUAGES :Russian - native, English - advanced, French - Intermediate.
EXPERIENCE:
PR VOLUNTEER
"The October Readings" (annual international conference) | Oct 2017
- Prepared information for the media
- Made up press releases
- Created media relations content
Project "Meeting Professionals"(meeting with deputies and diplomats) | since 2018
- Developed a social media strategy to increase the popularity of the project's events
- Prepared question for the interviews
- Created corporate newsletters
- Managed and oversaw social media content
- Organised a team effort
BACHELOR OF POLITICAL SCIENCE AND WORLD POLITICS(INSTRUCTION IN ENGLISH) - NATIONAL RESEARCH UNIVERSITY HIGH SCHOOL OF ECONOMICS | 2017 - 2021
AWARDS:
CERTIFICATE: ENGLISH LANGUAGE LEVEL ADVANCED/C1 London South Bank University