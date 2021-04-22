SaveJungle

vector illustrator

Experienced and qualified professional illustrator with experience in advertising, marketing, design, publishing. A collective player who is able, if necessary, to work alone and effectively set and solve complex problems with different budgets in difficult conditions.

Experience in the following positions::

- Planning, development, implementation and control over the implementation of the advertising strategy of the construction supermarket chain.

- Development of video, audio, printing advertising products

- Development and design of outdoor advertising (billboards, signs, banners, signs).

- Cooperation with advertisers and suppliers.

- Development, launch and management of promotions.

- Media planning, definition of effective communication channels.

- Competition analysis

- Organization of publishing an advertising and information publication with a circulation of 200,000 copies with distribution in Western Ukraine.

- Photography with post-processing

- Design and development of printing products.

- Development of logos, corporate identity (including the logo of the Ternopil region).

- Development and design of thematic maps, maps and plans

- Design and development of web pages

- Creating more than 2500 custom vector illustrations

Interested in remote collaboration as an illustrator of vector graphics, logo design, brandingю

My portfolio: https://www.shutterstock.com/g/kozoriz

I work with the Adobe Photoshop / Illustrator graphics package, but I love and find Corel Draw much more convenient.

Protecting the environment and the future of the planet is extremely important to me!

So if you are an organization with environmental projects, contact me! I will be happy to help on preferential terms, or even for free, to the best of my ability.