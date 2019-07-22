My skills:✔ My own PHP code

✔ PHP, ajax

✔ HTML/HTML5

✔ CSS/CSS3

✔ JavaScript

✔ jQuery

✔ bootstrap

✔ Nginx

✔ Apache

✔ Angular

✔ Laravel

Basic principles:

- detailed learning your ideas, goal and objectives. Yes, I will ask you a lot of questions, but it will help me for better understanding what exactly goals you need to achieve with your project.

- pay attention to all details of your projects.

- releasing project in period of time that was discussed during creation a Technical Task, in condition that new Tasks weren't added

- no payment surprises.

Why me?

- A wide range of skills that help me realize and implement your tasks to the project.

- Huge experience and practice in Development.

- I do not take for what we can not do, no empty promises.

- Always educating and getting new skills.

- You can always reach me out.