Web Developer

Languages:

- Russian - fluent - Ukrainian - fluent - English - intermediate

Education

[table]

2006-2010

Desnyansky Technical College of Economics and Law (IAPM),Specialization: "Industrial Management"Qualification: "Junior specialist in the field of management "Incomplete higher education

2010-2014

State University of Information and Communication Technologies (in absentia)Specialization: Information SecurityQualification: “Specialist in systems of technical protection of information “ Basic higher education - Bachelor degree

2009-2014

Interregional Academy of Personnel ManagementSpecialization: Management of Tourism and Hotel IndustryQualification: “Specialist in management of organizations and administration”Complete higher education – Master degree

[/table]

Experience:

May 2007 – November 2008 - OJSC "Volia" , Assistant of System Administrator

January 2009 – August 2009 - Travel company " Amulet Travel" - Specialist of Marketing Department

October 2009 – December 2011 - Tour operator " Proland " - Creation and maintenance stages, classifiers , hotels, the cost of flights , additional services- Calculating the package tours- Price analysis- Filling and administration site- Understanding the contracts of the hotel, the host country.- Distribution of quotations

December2011 — March 2013 - LLC «Turne»(www.turne.com.ua)/Izum.ua (www.izum.com.ua) Specialist of Technical Department

- Website administrating- Updating the data base- Newsletters creation- Editing html blocks- Check current prices- Mapping and conflict resolution- Managing advertising controls: AdRiver, Adsystem, Admixer- Placing different banner formats on the portals, barter program- Writing technical requirements for the placement of advertising objects on the portal- Analyzing and monitoring, the timely provision of statistics- Communicating with clients and negotiation the final product- Creating /correcting banners in the format jpg, gif, fla (flash), swf, understanding javascript

March 2013— October 2014 - LLC «Turne»Product-Manager

- Stating Terms of Reference- Implementing new functionality into the site-work- Optimizating and automatization processes- Organization of meetings- Implementing programs in order to improve the quality of the final product- Controlling results- Analyzing and identifying needs of the client- Introducing interactivity and generating new ideas

Projects:

- Turne (www.turne.com.ua )

- Izum (www.izum.ua )

- Zdorova Lavka (www.zdorovalavka.com.ua )

- Poehali s nami (www.poehalisnami.ua)

October 2014 – August 2015 – LLC «RE/MAX Ukraine» IT-specialist

- Advanced Internet knowledge

- Advanced MS Office tools knowledge

- Advanced knowledge in web content management

- Advanced knowledge in social media and digitalmarketing

- Knowledge in Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator

- Intermediate level of HTML

- Advanced knowledge for online platformlarmanagement

- Intermediate level of SEO (Search engineoptimization)

- MS SQL and basic database knowledge

Professional skills:

- SMM(Facebook, VK, LinkedIn, Twitter, Google+)

- Websitesupport ( contact with Gryphtech, SEO promotion, administrating of website,

IConnect administrating)

- Agent'ssupport ( trainings, help with work of website, support in IT area, webinar

accompaniment)

- Marketing (creating of visit cards, banners, templates, marketing materials, etc.,

promotion of our company using exhibition and media)

- Web tools (Google Adwords, management of payment systems in IT area)

- Technical issues related with web platforms

- Cooperation with system administrator

September 2015 – January 2016 – LLC «Ringoo» (Fozzy Group) WebDeveloper

Requirements:

Theexperience in creating web sites.

Confident knowledge of HTML5.

CSS/CSS3;

Javascript.

Typeset adaptive and responsive;

Excellent knowledge of Photoshop.

PHP5 and MySql.

Advanced knowledge of MVC and OOP

CMS Joomla (3.3) & Bitrix, Wordpress

GoogleAnalytics and YandexDirect

Version control system: Git

ExtJS

SEO, SMM

API (Google, VK, FB etc.)

Responsibilities:

Website administrating.

Social media sources (Facebook, VK).

Website development

Adapting any website to mobile version (media queries)

Copywriting skills

Work with marketing agencies

Creating of technical issues for agencies

Experience in project management

Computer skills:

MS Office, Macromedia Fireworks, Macromedia Dreamviewer, Adobe Flash, The BAT, MS Frontpage, Adobe Photoshop, Pinnacle, Sony Vegas the ability to search and browsing the Internet

Personal qualities:

- punctual, stress resistant, highly responsible and motivated-social, goal-oriented, team player, tolerant-interested in constant self-development and self-improvement, able to learn quickly

Hobbies and interests: Video and photo producing, music, cycling, information technology, website development.