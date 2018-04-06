Languages:
- Russian - fluent - Ukrainian - fluent - English - intermediate
Education
[table]
2006-2010
Desnyansky Technical College of Economics and Law (IAPM),Specialization: "Industrial Management"Qualification: "Junior specialist in the field of management "Incomplete higher education
2010-2014
State University of Information and Communication Technologies (in absentia)Specialization: Information SecurityQualification: “Specialist in systems of technical protection of information “ Basic higher education - Bachelor degree
2009-2014
Interregional Academy of Personnel ManagementSpecialization: Management of Tourism and Hotel IndustryQualification: “Specialist in management of organizations and administration”Complete higher education – Master degree
[/table]
Experience:
May 2007 – November 2008 - OJSC "Volia" , Assistant of System Administrator
January 2009 – August 2009 - Travel company " Amulet Travel" - Specialist of Marketing Department
October 2009 – December 2011 - Tour operator " Proland " - Creation and maintenance stages, classifiers , hotels, the cost of flights , additional services- Calculating the package tours- Price analysis- Filling and administration site- Understanding the contracts of the hotel, the host country.- Distribution of quotations
December2011 — March 2013 - LLC «Turne»(www.turne.com.ua)/Izum.ua (www.izum.com.ua) Specialist of Technical Department
- Website administrating- Updating the data base- Newsletters creation- Editing html blocks- Check current prices- Mapping and conflict resolution- Managing advertising controls: AdRiver, Adsystem, Admixer- Placing different banner formats on the portals, barter program- Writing technical requirements for the placement of advertising objects on the portal- Analyzing and monitoring, the timely provision of statistics- Communicating with clients and negotiation the final product- Creating /correcting banners in the format jpg, gif, fla (flash), swf, understanding javascript
March 2013— October 2014 - LLC «Turne»Product-Manager
- Stating Terms of Reference- Implementing new functionality into the site-work- Optimizating and automatization processes- Organization of meetings- Implementing programs in order to improve the quality of the final product- Controlling results- Analyzing and identifying needs of the client- Introducing interactivity and generating new ideas
Projects:
- Turne (www.turne.com.ua )
- Izum (www.izum.ua )
- Zdorova Lavka (www.zdorovalavka.com.ua )
- Poehali s nami (www.poehalisnami.ua)
October 2014 – August 2015 – LLC «RE/MAX Ukraine» IT-specialist
- Advanced Internet knowledge
- Advanced MS Office tools knowledge
- Advanced knowledge in web content management
- Advanced knowledge in social media and digitalmarketing
- Knowledge in Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator
- Intermediate level of HTML
- Advanced knowledge for online platformlarmanagement
- Intermediate level of SEO (Search engineoptimization)
- MS SQL and basic database knowledge
Professional skills:
- SMM(Facebook, VK, LinkedIn, Twitter, Google+)
- Websitesupport ( contact with Gryphtech, SEO promotion, administrating of website,
IConnect administrating)
- Agent'ssupport ( trainings, help with work of website, support in IT area, webinar
accompaniment)
- Marketing (creating of visit cards, banners, templates, marketing materials, etc.,
promotion of our company using exhibition and media)
- Web tools (Google Adwords, management of payment systems in IT area)
- Technical issues related with web platforms
- Cooperation with system administrator
September 2015 – January 2016 – LLC «Ringoo» (Fozzy Group) WebDeveloper
Requirements:
Theexperience in creating web sites.
Confident knowledge of HTML5.
CSS/CSS3;
Javascript.
Typeset adaptive and responsive;
Excellent knowledge of Photoshop.
PHP5 and MySql.
Advanced knowledge of MVC and OOP
CMS Joomla (3.3) & Bitrix, Wordpress
GoogleAnalytics and YandexDirect
Version control system: Git
ExtJS
SEO, SMM
API (Google, VK, FB etc.)
Responsibilities:
Website administrating.
Social media sources (Facebook, VK).
Website development
Adapting any website to mobile version (media queries)
Copywriting skills
Work with marketing agencies
Creating of technical issues for agencies
Experience in project management
Computer skills:
MS Office, Macromedia Fireworks, Macromedia Dreamviewer, Adobe Flash, The BAT, MS Frontpage, Adobe Photoshop, Pinnacle, Sony Vegas the ability to search and browsing the Internet
Personal qualities:
- punctual, stress resistant, highly responsible and motivated-social, goal-oriented, team player, tolerant-interested in constant self-development and self-improvement, able to learn quickly
Hobbies and interests: Video and photo producing, music, cycling, information technology, website development.
