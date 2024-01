.Net, Delphi developer

I develop applications in C # and Delphi using Firebird and MSSQL Server. I have basic skills in working with HTML 5, CSS 3 and JQuery. I have experience developing applications for production needs. I'm responsible for the job, I do my job qualitatively. If necessary, I am ready to master new technologies. I am ready to consider proposals for cooperation on a permanent basis in a remote format. If necessary, ready to move and work on an ongoing basis.