Ruby on Rails developer.

PROFILE

Currently I am working as a Ruby on Rails programmer. My tasks are: planning, estimating, sharing tasks among team and developing. My native languages are Ukrainian and Russian. English language is at pre-intermediate level.

Personal qualities: Keen to learn, I have attended some courses and conferences. Happy to share my knowledge with other people. I like to spend a lot of time gaining new knowledge and progressing in self development.

EMPLOYMENT EXPERIENCE

RoR programmer, “Sloboda Studio”, Kharkiv, Ukraine 25/01/2014 - present

develop and support SoftSource(http://softsource.org/)

distribute tasks among team on this project

set up a server(Nginx+Unicorn+Caistrano)

mailing MailChimp/Mandrill API implementation

EDUCATION & TRAINING

Ruby-bursa cources 24/02/2014 – 17/04/2014

Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Student in the area “Computer Engeneering” 1/09/2011 – present

Kharkiv National University of Radioelectronics, Ukraine.

CORE SKILLS

Languages: Ruby, HTML, CSS

Databases: PostgreSQL

Operation Systems: Linux, Windows

Tools and technologies: OOP, Git, capistrano and other

Project management tools: Redmine

Frameworks: Ruby on Rails