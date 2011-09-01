PROFILE
Currently I am working as a Ruby on Rails programmer. My tasks are: planning, estimating, sharing tasks among team and developing. My native languages are Ukrainian and Russian. English language is at pre-intermediate level.
Personal qualities: Keen to learn, I have attended some courses and conferences. Happy to share my knowledge with other people. I like to spend a lot of time gaining new knowledge and progressing in self development.
EMPLOYMENT EXPERIENCE
RoR programmer, “Sloboda Studio”, Kharkiv, Ukraine 25/01/2014 - present
develop and support SoftSource(http://softsource.org/)
distribute tasks among team on this project
set up a server(Nginx+Unicorn+Caistrano)
mailing MailChimp/Mandrill API implementation
EDUCATION & TRAINING
Ruby-bursa cources 24/02/2014 – 17/04/2014
Kharkiv, Ukraine.
Student in the area “Computer Engeneering” 1/09/2011 – present
Kharkiv National University of Radioelectronics, Ukraine.
CORE SKILLS
Languages: Ruby, HTML, CSS
Databases: PostgreSQL
Operation Systems: Linux, Windows
Tools and technologies: OOP, Git, capistrano and other
Project management tools: Redmine
Frameworks: Ruby on Rails