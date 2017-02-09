Secret_partner

English to Ukrainian/Russian Translator

Hi, everyone!

My area is English to Ukrainian and English to Russian translations.

I have a year of experience as an Import Manager and year and a half of experience as a Translator of ecology articles. I had few projects of general translation and translation of the marketing articles.

During this time I improved my skill of knowledge English to advanced level. I am a bilingual native Ukrainian and Russian speaker.

I have a qualification of Organisations and Administration Specialist that I obtained at the National Technical University of Ukraine "Kyiv Polytechnic Institute".

Employment History

Translator | Self-employed

July 2016 - Present

Experience:

- marketing and general translations;

- American slang data analysis.

Translator (volunteer) | Climateinfo

May 2015 - Present

The subject of the translations: ecology.

Import Manager | Becker-Ukraine Ltd.

November 2014 - November 2015

Post obligations:

- conducting negotiations and correspondence with foreign partners;

- correspondence and documents translations (e-mails, instruction manuals);

- organisation and control of the logistic processes.

Education

Italian language | Laboratorio Italiano Perla Lingua Specialistica

2016 - 2017

Level A2.

Business English | Yappi Business English School

2015 - 2016

Advanced level (C1)

English | EZ English

2013 - 2014

Advanced level (C1)

Master of Business Administration (M.B.A.), Management | National Technical University of Ukraine "Kyiv Polytechnic Institute"

2009 - 2014