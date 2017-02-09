Secret_partner

Александра Войтенко Secret_partnerSecret_partner
Hi, everyone!
My area is English to Ukrainian and English to Russian translations.
I have a year of experience as an Import Manager and year and a half of experience as a Translator of ecology articles. I had few projects of general translation and translation of the marketing articles.
During this time I improved my skill of knowledge English to advanced level. I am a bilingual native Ukrainian and Russian speaker.
I have a qualification of Organisations and Administration Specialist that I obtained at the National Technical University of Ukraine "Kyiv Polytechnic Institute".
Employment History
Translator | Self-employed
July 2016 - Present
Experience:
- marketing and general translations;
- American slang data analysis.
Translator (volunteer) | Climateinfo
May 2015 - Present
The subject of the translations: ecology.
Import Manager | Becker-Ukraine Ltd.
November 2014 - November 2015
Post obligations:
- conducting negotiations and correspondence with foreign partners;
- correspondence and documents translations (e-mails, instruction manuals);
- organisation and control of the logistic processes.
Education
Italian language | Laboratorio Italiano Perla Lingua Specialistica
2016 - 2017
Level A2.
Business English | Yappi Business English School
2015 - 2016
Advanced level (C1)
English | EZ English
2013 - 2014
Advanced level (C1)
Master of Business Administration (M.B.A.), Management | National Technical University of Ukraine "Kyiv Polytechnic Institute"
2009 - 2014